The number of COVID-19 cases is growing, but the incidence is three times lower than last year - Ministry of Health

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 8360 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 10657 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17085 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 11265 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 20422 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 50907 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 59685 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 62737 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 86073 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 202309 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
55%
746mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by Russian drones and missiles: infrastructure and enterprises affected, there is a casualtyPhotoAugust 21, 07:51 AM • 8586 views
New 20-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being put into circulation: detailsAugust 21, 07:52 AM • 6280 views
Ukraine insists on a "time of silence" before negotiations - Putin issues ultimatums - ZelenskyyAugust 21, 09:07 AM • 4758 views
Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat himPhotoAugust 21, 09:16 AM • 5556 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 69173 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?02:24 PM • 8358 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17084 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 69573 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 108045 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 202288 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Popov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 61955 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 56891 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 56209 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 83467 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 98456 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Facebook
ChatGPT

The number of COVID-19 cases is growing, but the incidence is three times lower than last year - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Ukraine, but the incidence rate in August 2025 is three times lower than in August 2024. The highest number of cases has been detected in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions, as well as in Kyiv Oblast.

The number of COVID-19 cases is growing, but the incidence is three times lower than last year - Ministry of Health

The number of coronavirus cases has increased in Ukraine, but the incidence is three times lower than in August last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

This year, the number of cases is 65% lower: if since the beginning of August 2025, 8,714 cases of COVID-19 have been officially registered in the electronic healthcare system (1,342 patients received inpatient treatment), then last year in August 2024, 26,451 cases were registered during this period (3,191 patients received inpatient treatment).

Currently, the highest number of cases has been recorded in Kyiv (2,076) and the region (726), as well as in Dnipropetrovsk (1,469) and Lviv (735) regions. In total, 81 cases of the "Stratus" subvariant (in 7 regions) and 2 cases of "Nimbus" (one each in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions) have been confirmed in the country.

The Ministry of Health named the characteristic symptoms of the coronavirus subvariant "Nimbus" (NB.1.8.1) and the coronavirus subvariant "Stratus" (XFG). These are acute sore throat, hoarse voice, and hoarseness.

Vaccination remains the main method of protection. At the same time, revaccination is recommended every 6-12 months for the following categories of the population:

  • adults and children with weakened immunity or concomitant or severe chronic diseases;
    • pregnant women;
      • people over 60 years old;
        • adults and children at risk of severe course and death due to coronavirus infection,
          • representatives of the professional risk group (e.g., doctors, teachers, military, etc.).

            Recall

            Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin reported that the current wave of COVID-19 will last until the end of September. He added that there are currently no grounds for introducing quarantine restrictions in any region.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyCOVID-19Health
            COVID-19
            Lviv Oblast
            Vinnytsia Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Odesa Oblast
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Ukraine
            Kyiv