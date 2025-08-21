The number of COVID-19 cases is growing, but the incidence is three times lower than last year - Ministry of Health

The number of coronavirus cases has increased in Ukraine, but the incidence is three times lower than in August last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

This year, the number of cases is 65% lower: if since the beginning of August 2025, 8,714 cases of COVID-19 have been officially registered in the electronic healthcare system (1,342 patients received inpatient treatment), then last year in August 2024, 26,451 cases were registered during this period (3,191 patients received inpatient treatment).

Currently, the highest number of cases has been recorded in Kyiv (2,076) and the region (726), as well as in Dnipropetrovsk (1,469) and Lviv (735) regions. In total, 81 cases of the "Stratus" subvariant (in 7 regions) and 2 cases of "Nimbus" (one each in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions) have been confirmed in the country.

The Ministry of Health named the characteristic symptoms of the coronavirus subvariant "Nimbus" (NB.1.8.1) and the coronavirus subvariant "Stratus" (XFG). These are acute sore throat, hoarse voice, and hoarseness.

Vaccination remains the main method of protection. At the same time, revaccination is recommended every 6-12 months for the following categories of the population:

adults and children with weakened immunity or concomitant or severe chronic diseases;

pregnant women;

people over 60 years old;

adults and children at risk of severe course and death due to coronavirus infection,

representatives of the professional risk group (e.g., doctors, teachers, military, etc.).

Recall

Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin reported that the current wave of COVID-19 will last until the end of September. He added that there are currently no grounds for introducing quarantine restrictions in any region.