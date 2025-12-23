Former PrivatBank owner Ihor Kolomoisky was once again caught spreading sensational fakes. In particular, the oligarch's fresh statement that Timur Mindich, a figure in the Midas case, lives next door to him in Israel turned out to be false. Journalist Mykhailo Tkach reported that Mindich is not Kolomoisky's neighbor, UNN reports.

Thus, according to the investigator, Timur Mindich does not live next to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who is currently accused of embezzling billions of funds and attempted murder.

"Mindich lives in a luxurious suburb of Tel Aviv, but not where the information was. And not where I filmed him in 2019 next door to Kolomoisky," Mykhailo Tkach said.

The refutation of this information automatically confirms the falsity of Kolomoisky's previous statement that an assassination attempt on Timur Mindich was committed in Israel on November 28, writes MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"From Mykhailo's (Tkach's - ed.) comment, it is clear that Mindich has not lived in the house next to Kolomoisky for a long time. This once again confirms the delusional nature of Beni's throw-in," the MP wrote.

As is known, Kolomoisky then stated that the killers had mistaken the door and wounded the cleaning lady. This "fake" was immediately refuted by the Israeli police, who reported that no assassination attempt on Mindich had occurred, nor had there been an attack on the cleaning lady.

According to media reports, this is not the first time Kolomoisky has spread sensational statements that later turn out to be informational "throw-ins." Experts explain this by the fact that Kolomoisky deliberately spreads fakes to avoid a long prison sentence, which threatens him after the completion of court cases in Great Britain and Ukraine. His words indicate that he is acting in Russia's interests and working to destabilize Ukraine, said, in particular, political expert, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kyrylo Sazonov.

As is known, Kolomoisky is a figure in a number of criminal proceedings related to large-scale financial fraud and serious crimes against the person. He is accused, in particular, of seizing over UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank through fictitious lending, money laundering and fraud, organizing contract killings, etc.