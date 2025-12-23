$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Another fake from Kolomoisky: journalistic investigation refutes his statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach refuted Ihor Kolomoisky's statement that Timur Mindich is his neighbor in Israel. This also confirms the falsity of Kolomoisky's previous statement about an assassination attempt on Mindich.

Another fake from Kolomoisky: journalistic investigation refutes his statements

Former PrivatBank owner Ihor Kolomoisky was once again caught spreading sensational fakes. In particular, the oligarch's fresh statement that Timur Mindich, a figure in the Midas case, lives next door to him in Israel turned out to be false. Journalist Mykhailo Tkach reported that Mindich is not Kolomoisky's neighbor, UNN reports.

Thus, according to the investigator, Timur Mindich does not live next to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who is currently accused of embezzling billions of funds and attempted murder.

"Mindich lives in a luxurious suburb of Tel Aviv, but not where the information was. And not where I filmed him in 2019 next door to Kolomoisky," Mykhailo Tkach said.

The refutation of this information automatically confirms the falsity of Kolomoisky's previous statement that an assassination attempt on Timur Mindich was committed in Israel on November 28, writes MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"From Mykhailo's (Tkach's - ed.) comment, it is clear that Mindich has not lived in the house next to Kolomoisky for a long time. This once again confirms the delusional nature of Beni's throw-in," the MP wrote.

As is known, Kolomoisky then stated that the killers had mistaken the door and wounded the cleaning lady. This "fake" was immediately refuted by the Israeli police, who reported that no assassination attempt on Mindich had occurred, nor had there been an attack on the cleaning lady.

According to media reports, this is not the first time Kolomoisky has spread sensational statements that later turn out to be informational "throw-ins." Experts explain this by the fact that Kolomoisky deliberately spreads fakes to avoid a long prison sentence, which threatens him after the completion of court cases in Great Britain and Ukraine. His words indicate that he is acting in Russia's interests and working to destabilize Ukraine, said, in particular, political expert, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kyrylo Sazonov.

As is known, Kolomoisky is a figure in a number of criminal proceedings related to large-scale financial fraud and serious crimes against the person. He is accused, in particular, of seizing over UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank through fictitious lending, money laundering and fraud, organizing contract killings, etc.

Lilia Podolyak

