Igor Kolomoisky

Seizure of 129 million UAH for the repair of the water pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk region: four suspects in the case, including Dubynskyi's brother

The SAP and NABU are investigating a case of embezzlement of 129 million UAH for the reconstruction of the water pipeline in the Kamianske district. Leonid Dubynskyi and three other individuals have been notified of suspicion for inflating prices on pipe products by three times.