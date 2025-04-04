Igor Kolomoisky

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8758 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16300 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 56962 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200441 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115590 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379328 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302793 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212615 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243617 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254793 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200441 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379328 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248748 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302793 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10801 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36747 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65020 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121359 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Igor Kolomoisky

Case of contract killing: the court extended Kolomoisky's arrest until May 8

The court decided to keep Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody until May 8 in the case of the contract killing of lawyer Karpenko in 2003.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 02:19 PM • 10700 views

Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad

Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4. 6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion was withdrawn abroad.

Economy • April 2, 09:26 AM • 17725 views

Poroshenko did everything to ensure that there is no rule of law in Ukraine, which the EU insists on - Skrypin's harsh statement

Journalist Roman Skrypin accused Petro Poroshenko of speculation on the army, concealing assets and a lack of patriotism in the team. He recalled the surrender of Crimea and the embezzlement of the defense industry.

Politics • March 24, 05:00 PM • 32360 views

"Oleksiy Poroshenko must return to Ukraine!" - the military opened a fundraiser to buy tickets home for the sons of politicians

The military initiated a fundraiser for a ticket home for Oleksiy Poroshenko, who is hiding abroad. They also call on the media to boycott politicians whose children evade service.

Politics • March 12, 04:32 PM • 34060 views

Seizure of 129 million UAH for the repair of the water pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk region: four suspects in the case, including Dubynskyi's brother

The SAP and NABU are investigating a case of embezzlement of 129 million UAH for the reconstruction of the water pipeline in the Kamianske district. Leonid Dubynskyi and three other individuals have been notified of suspicion for inflating prices on pipe products by three times.

Crimes and emergencies • March 5, 02:35 PM • 13287 views