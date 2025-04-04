Igor Kolomoisky

The court decided to keep Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody until May 8 in the case of the contract killing of lawyer Karpenko in 2003.
Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4. 6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion
was withdrawn abroad.
Journalist Roman Skrypin accused Petro Poroshenko of speculation on the army, concealing assets and a lack of patriotism in the
team. He recalled the surrender of Crimea and the embezzlement of the defense industry.
The military initiated a fundraiser for a ticket home for Oleksiy Poroshenko, who is hiding abroad. They also call on the media to
boycott politicians whose children evade service.
The SAP and NABU are investigating a case of embezzlement of 129 million UAH for the reconstruction of the water pipeline in the
Kamianske district. Leonid Dubynskyi and three other individuals have been notified of suspicion for inflating prices on pipe
products by three times.