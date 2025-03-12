"Oleksiy Poroshenko must return to Ukraine!" - the military opened a fundraiser to buy tickets home for the sons of politicians
Kyiv • UNN
The military initiated a fundraiser for a ticket home for Oleksiy Poroshenko, who is hiding abroad. They also call on the media to boycott politicians whose children evade service.
The military announced a fundraising campaign for a ticket home for Petro Poroshenko's son, who is hiding abroad, so that he could return to Ukraine and join the ranks of the Armed Forces. The initiators of the collection also propose that the media boycott politicians whose sons evade military service, - according to a post by soldier Oleksiy "Stalker", reports UNN.
My friends and I decided to initiate an indefinite action "Politicians' sons - to the front!". As part of the volunteer initiative, I am announcing the first collection for a ticket home for Oleksiy Poroshenko. Why are we collecting money for Poroshenko? Oleksiy is in trouble today. Despite the fact that his father has collected up to one and a half billion dollars in his accounts, the guy does not have enough money to get home. He is forced to eat foie gras only every other day, because all his property is seized - the guy is wanted for evading service in the Armed Forces. The only hope was his father, but Petro Oleksiyovych will not help here - the oligarch is subject to sanctions for cooperation with Russia, embezzlement of the army, treason, etc. (there is a whole bunch of "achievements"), so he cannot even buy coffee at a gas station
According to the author of the initiative, if Poroshenko's son refuses the ticket, the collected funds will be spent on drones for the Armed Forces. "Stalker" also emphasizes that politicians who teach how to fight and negotiate have recently become more active. Instead, their conscripted sons are hiding abroad from service in the Armed Forces and do not see their future in Ukraine.
They live, study, spend money that their parents earn from the war and Ukraine. But they do not associate a single year of their happy and well-fed future with Ukraine. Because they know and see what their parents are doing with the state: stealing, scheming, sawing. The most striking example is Poroshenko's sons: Oleksiy and Mykhailo. The eldest boy recently turned 40 years old - an anniversary. They and their brother - commanders - are "holding positions" on the London Western Front. They are on the front line with luxury life, fighting lobsters in the best restaurants and bringing the victory of personal luxury closer to the general everyday life
The military also calls on the media to boycott politicians whose sons evade the army.
Together with my brothers, we propose that the media organize a boycott of those politicians whose children are hiding abroad. If you do not see the future in this country for your children, then you do not see the future for Ukraine at all. Therefore, you have no right to tell us how to live in our country
As reported earlier, the vast majority of Ukrainians consider the sanctions imposed on Petro Poroshenko, Viktor Medvedchuk and Ihor Kolomoisky to be fair and oppose their lifting until they return the funds to the state and bear legal responsibility.