"Oleksiy Poroshenko must return to Ukraine!" - the military opened a fundraiser to buy tickets home for the sons of politicians

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
70%
The US and Russia are in talks for a complete ceasefire – Zelensky

April 3, 01:58 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Oleksiy Poroshenko must return to Ukraine!" - the military opened a fundraiser to buy tickets home for the sons of politicians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34054 views

The military initiated a fundraiser for a ticket home for Oleksiy Poroshenko, who is hiding abroad. They also call on the media to boycott politicians whose children evade service.

"Oleksiy Poroshenko must return to Ukraine!" - the military opened a fundraiser to buy tickets home for the sons of politicians

The military announced a fundraising campaign for a ticket home for Petro Poroshenko's son, who is hiding abroad, so that he could return to Ukraine and join the ranks of the Armed Forces. The initiators of the collection also propose that the media boycott politicians whose sons evade military service, - according to a post by soldier Oleksiy "Stalker", reports UNN.

My friends and I decided to initiate an indefinite action "Politicians' sons - to the front!". As part of the volunteer initiative, I am announcing the first collection for a ticket home for Oleksiy Poroshenko. Why are we collecting money for Poroshenko? Oleksiy is in trouble today. Despite the fact that his father has collected up to one and a half billion dollars in his accounts, the guy does not have enough money to get home. He is forced to eat foie gras only every other day, because all his property is seized - the guy is wanted for evading service in the Armed Forces. The only hope was his father, but Petro Oleksiyovych will not help here - the oligarch is subject to sanctions for cooperation with Russia, embezzlement of the army, treason, etc. (there is a whole bunch of "achievements"), so he cannot even buy coffee at a gas station

- writes Oleksiy «Stalker».

According to the author of the initiative, if Poroshenko's son refuses the ticket, the collected funds will be spent on drones for the Armed Forces. "Stalker" also emphasizes that politicians who teach how to fight and negotiate have recently become more active. Instead, their conscripted sons are hiding abroad from service in the Armed Forces and do not see their future in Ukraine.

They live, study, spend money that their parents earn from the war and Ukraine. But they do not associate a single year of their happy and well-fed future with Ukraine. Because they know and see what their parents are doing with the state: stealing, scheming, sawing. The most striking example is Poroshenko's sons: Oleksiy and Mykhailo. The eldest boy recently turned 40 years old - an anniversary. They and their brother - commanders - are "holding positions" on the London Western Front. They are on the front line with luxury life, fighting lobsters in the best restaurants and bringing the victory of personal luxury closer to the general everyday life

- writes Oleksiy «Stalker».

The military also calls on the media to boycott politicians whose sons evade the army.

Together with my brothers, we propose that the media organize a boycott of those politicians whose children are hiding abroad. If you do not see the future in this country for your children, then you do not see the future for Ukraine at all. Therefore, you have no right to tell us how to live in our country

- «Stalker» summarizes.

As reported earlier, the vast majority of Ukrainians consider the sanctions imposed on Petro Poroshenko, Viktor Medvedchuk and Ihor Kolomoisky to be fair and oppose their lifting until they return the funds to the state and bear legal responsibility.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Petro Poroshenko
Igor Kolomoisky
Ukraine
London
