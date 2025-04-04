$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10895 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19013 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58787 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203680 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117245 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382496 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304653 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212838 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243744 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254859 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123169 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203680 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382496 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250099 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304653 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11372 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38802 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67049 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53033 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122200 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Petro Poroshenko

Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad

Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4. 6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion was withdrawn abroad.

Economy • April 2, 09:26 AM • 17725 views

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32377 views

Six Ukrainians make it into Forbes' ranking of the world's richest people: names

In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.

Economy • April 1, 03:11 PM • 52908 views

75% of Ukrainians do not trust Poroshenko due to enrichment, scandals and sanctions - expert

Over the past two years of the war, the level of distrust of Ukrainians towards Poroshenko has risen to 75%. The reasons cited are enrichment during the war, hypocrisy, sanctions and suspicion of treason.

Politics • March 27, 11:31 AM • 19654 views

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center

According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).

Society • March 25, 01:14 PM • 16580 views

Poroshenko did everything to ensure that there is no rule of law in Ukraine, which the EU insists on - Skrypin's harsh statement

Journalist Roman Skrypin accused Petro Poroshenko of speculation on the army, concealing assets and a lack of patriotism in the team. He recalled the surrender of Crimea and the embezzlement of the defense industry.

Politics • March 24, 05:00 PM • 32360 views

ARMA rejected all applications for the management of the Gulliver shopping center

ARMA rejected all applications for the management of the Gulliver shopping center after checking the participants, discovering connections with the Russian Federation. A new competition will be announced soon.

Economy • March 21, 10:18 AM • 14762 views

Poroshenko is playing along with Russia: he accused the authorities of oppression, even though he himself shook hands and hugged Putin - expert

Poroshenko's statements contradict his actions and play into Putin's hands, promoting Russian narratives about the undemocratic nature of the Ukrainian government, the expert believes.

Politics • March 20, 02:40 PM • 9256 views

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

Economy • March 20, 01:36 PM • 18952 views

Poroshenko is playing into the enemy's hands with his statements that the Russian Federation is not attacking civilian objects - expert Hladkykh

Expert Valentyn Hladkykh believes that Poroshenko's statements that the Russian Federation is not attacking hospitals and the energy sector are treason. He reminded of Poroshenko's connections with the Russian Federation.

War • March 19, 04:36 PM • 56617 views

Poroshenko could have used money from Russia to buy votes in the 2019 elections - expert

On the eve of the 2019 elections, Poroshenko's bodyguard brought 38 million euros from Moscow, probably to bribe voters. The expert connects this with Poroshenko's business in Russia.

Politics • March 14, 04:02 PM • 21159 views

"Oleksiy Poroshenko must return to Ukraine!" - the military opened a fundraiser to buy tickets home for the sons of politicians

The military initiated a fundraiser for a ticket home for Oleksiy Poroshenko, who is hiding abroad. They also call on the media to boycott politicians whose children evade service.

Politics • March 12, 04:32 PM • 34060 views

The court limited Poroshenko's time to familiarize himself with the "coal case"

The Pechersk court set a deadline of April 15, 2025, for former president Poroshenko to familiarize himself with the materials of the treason case. The case concerns the supply of coal from occupied territories worth 1.5 billion UAH.

Politics • March 11, 05:43 PM • 19805 views

Trump's team is holding secret negotiations with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko's party - Politico

Trump's associates are conducting closed meetings with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko's party regarding possible elections in Ukraine. According to sources, Trump's entourage believes that Zelensky will lose any elections due to war fatigue.

Politics • March 6, 08:02 AM • 110309 views

New scandal with Poroshenko: billions were transferred abroad. Sanctions prevented further transfers - expert

According to the NACP, Poroshenko transferred 1. 048 billion UAH into foreign securities and gifted 986 million UAH to an unknown person. Experts suggest that the funds may have settled in the accounts of the politician's family.

Economy • March 5, 03:29 PM • 22828 views