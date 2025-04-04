Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4. 6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion was withdrawn abroad.
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.
Over the past two years of the war, the level of distrust of Ukrainians towards Poroshenko has risen to 75%. The reasons cited are enrichment during the war, hypocrisy, sanctions and suspicion of treason.
According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).
Journalist Roman Skrypin accused Petro Poroshenko of speculation on the army, concealing assets and a lack of patriotism in the team. He recalled the surrender of Crimea and the embezzlement of the defense industry.
ARMA rejected all applications for the management of the Gulliver shopping center after checking the participants, discovering connections with the Russian Federation. A new competition will be announced soon.
Poroshenko's statements contradict his actions and play into Putin's hands, promoting Russian narratives about the undemocratic nature of the Ukrainian government, the expert believes.
The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.
Expert Valentyn Hladkykh believes that Poroshenko's statements that the Russian Federation is not attacking hospitals and the energy sector are treason. He reminded of Poroshenko's connections with the Russian Federation.
On the eve of the 2019 elections, Poroshenko's bodyguard brought 38 million euros from Moscow, probably to bribe voters. The expert connects this with Poroshenko's business in Russia.
The military initiated a fundraiser for a ticket home for Oleksiy Poroshenko, who is hiding abroad. They also call on the media to boycott politicians whose children evade service.
The Pechersk court set a deadline of April 15, 2025, for former president Poroshenko to familiarize himself with the materials of the treason case. The case concerns the supply of coal from occupied territories worth 1.5 billion UAH.
Trump's associates are conducting closed meetings with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko's party regarding possible elections in Ukraine. According to sources, Trump's entourage believes that Zelensky will lose any elections due to war fatigue.
According to the NACP, Poroshenko transferred 1. 048 billion UAH into foreign securities and gifted 986 million UAH to an unknown person. Experts suggest that the funds may have settled in the accounts of the politician's family.