Investors appeal to Poroshenko over unethical conduct of Investment Capital Ukraine company

Exclusive
03:34 PM
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
03:13 PM
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
12:39 PM
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
October 16, 07:09 AM
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
October 16, 07:17 AM
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
October 16, 07:27 AM
Video from a train in Switzerland with threats to a Ukrainian-speaking family by a Russian-speaking man posted online: Ukraine demands investigation
October 16, 08:44 AM
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson
October 16, 08:51 AM
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
12:39 PM
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
October 16, 07:27 AM
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
October 16, 07:09 AM
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
October 15, 11:45 AM
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere
October 15, 03:48 PM
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
October 15, 12:05 AM
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
October 14, 01:19 PM
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
October 14, 01:05 PM
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
October 13, 03:39 PM
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social

Investors appeal to Poroshenko over unethical conduct of Investment Capital Ukraine company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

A group of Ukrainian investors has appealed to Petro Poroshenko with a request to influence ICU, which is blocking the restructuring of E.M.I.S. Finance B.V. bonds. Investors claim that ICU's actions harm the interests of over a hundred Ukrainian families.

Investors appeal to Poroshenko over unethical conduct of Investment Capital Ukraine company

A group of Ukrainian investors affected by the actions of the "Investment Capital Ukraine" (ICU) group has sent an open letter to People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko. The investors are asking Poroshenko, as an authoritative leader of Ukrainian business, to help resolve the conflict situation, UNN reports with reference to the appeal.

"Dear Petro Oleksiyovych, we ask you to use your authority and influence on the business environment, and to bring to the attention of the owners of the ICU company the opinion about the erroneous and dishonest nature of their actions," the letter says.

In their appeal, the investors point to the unethical behavior of ICU, which is blocking the restructuring process of Loan Participation Notes (LPN) issued by E.M.I.S. Finance B.V.

The initiators of the letter emphasize that they respect the right to privacy and independent conduct of affairs by each investor. However, today's actions of ICU significantly and negatively affect the interests of more than a hundred Ukrainian families. More than 170 small bondholders have faced the fact that ICU ignores the opinion and rights of other investors and acts exclusively in its own interests.

As stated in the letter, investors invested in securities of E.M.I.S. Finance B.V., which in previous years were sold and serviced through a number of financial institutions, including Sense Bank. However, after the introduction of sanctions against the former owners of the bank, the servicing of these papers was stopped. At the same time, the Dutch company E.M.I.S. Finance B.V. offered a restructuring of obligations, which was agreed to by the majority of LPN security holders. Unfortunately, ICU, which holds a controlling stake in two of the ten LPN series, opposed this restructuring. This, according to investors, blocked a fair resolution for hundreds of small Ukrainian investors. They believe that ICU adheres to the strategy of a so-called "vulture fund" — a fund that buys up debts at a discount and waits for the issuer to recover to maximize profits.

It is worth noting that ICU publicly promised to meet halfway and allow co-investors to exchange their LPNs for restructured papers, but did not keep its promise.

"Let, investors believe, ICU implement their projects with elements of their usual aggressive business manner wherever they want, but not in Ukraine, in conditions of war, political instability and large-scale human losses. Earning on blood and tears has never commanded respect, and only provoked decisive retaliatory actions," the letter says.

Investors believe that Petro Poroshenko, who actively helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine, opposes "Business on Blood" and is himself under unfair pressure, could influence the co-owners of the ICU investment company and convince them to listen to the opinion of the majority of investors in order to find a way out of the "dead end" and make a balanced and fair decision in the interests of all investors.

"If Petro Poroshenko's authority does not lead to the normalization of the situation, the group of investors intends to seek a public assessment of ICU's actions and will appeal to the financial regulators of Ukraine and Great Britain," the appeal concludes.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko
charity
United Kingdom
Ukraine