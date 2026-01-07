Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the facts revealed in a journalistic investigation regarding an underground school on the territory of a monastery in Kyiv, where children were taught using Soviet textbooks and involved in performing Soviet songs, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, investigators of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, the basis for initiating criminal proceedings was the facts revealed in a journalistic investigation regarding the activities of an underground educational institution on the territory of one of the monasteries in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. According to the published information, "in this school, children were taught using Soviet textbooks and involved in performing Soviet songs," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers, as stated, "are establishing the circumstances of the creation and functioning of the specified educational institution, checking whether children attended state educational institutions where they were supposed to study officially, and also clarifying the sources of financing for the activities of the underground school."

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. All established facts will be given a legal assessment in accordance with the requirements of criminal legislation, the prosecutor's office emphasized.

Addition

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi reported on the existence of an underground school in Kyiv that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world," and initiated inspections of institutions where children were fictitiously listed as students but actually studied in the underground structure.

