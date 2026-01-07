An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspection

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi initiated inspections of institutions where children were fictitiously enrolled as students but actually studied in an underground structure, particularly in the spirit of the "Russian world." Lisovyi wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, "the very fact of the existence of an underground school in Kyiv that educates children in the spirit of the 'Russian world,' in the fourth year of a full-scale war, is a situation that has no explanation."

In the capital of a state fighting for its own survival, such a thing is not just unacceptable – it is a direct threat to the children and the state in which they live. ... I have just given an oral instruction to the head of the State Service of Education Quality of Ukraine to immediately begin checking institutions where children were fictitiously listed as students but actually studied in the underground structure mentioned in the investigation. All mentioned facts must be thoroughly checked - Lisovyi noted.

He emphasized that the actions of the leaders and teachers involved in this activity would be fundamentally checked.

"Based on the results of the inspections, specific, strict decisions must be made regarding the organizers and individuals who directly carried out this teaching. This is not only about clarifying whether the relevant institutions have the right to provide educational services, but also about transferring materials to law enforcement agencies. In this situation, the Security Service of Ukraine must also give its assessment, given that such actions may contain signs of subversive activity," the minister added.

Context

Earlier, media reported that an underground school was operating at the UOC-MP monastery "Holosiivska Pustyn" in Kyiv, where children were taught using Soviet textbooks, shown Russian films, and taught Russian songs.

The director of the institution calls it a "family club," while it operates as a regular school where children study five days a week from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and there is an extended day group.

Recall

The procedure for admission to higher education institutions in 2026 has been rewritten from beginning to end and its structure changed.

At least 2 children in Ukraine become victims of bullying in educational institutions every day - study