At least 2 children in Ukraine become victims of bullying in educational institutions every day - study

In Ukraine, at least 2 children become victims of bullying in educational institutions every day. More than 230 cases of bullying in educational institutions (Article 173-4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses) were recorded in the first 10 months of 2025, according to the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

This is 7% more than in the same period last year. On average, 33 bullying protocols were drawn up monthly this year. More than half of the cases concern bullying committed by minors or underage students.

In total, 76% of bullying cases have already been heard by the courts, the study says.

The average number of protocols this year is 33 per month. For comparison, in 2021 there were even more such cases - 37 per month, but then a significant proportion of violations were committed by students who are now often studying online due to the war.

More than half of all protocols - 132 or 56% - were drawn up for bullying committed by minors or underage persons (Part 3 of Article 173-4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses). The share of such violations remained unchanged compared to last year, but almost doubled compared to before the start of the full-scale Russian aggression.

