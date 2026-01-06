Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that after signing the Paris Declaration, Kyiv and its allies agreed on security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"Today we have made significant progress, reflected in the Paris Declaration, ensuring strong guarantees for lasting peace. This declaration of the coalition of the willing for the first time recognizes operational convergence between the 35 countries that are part of the coalition of the willing, Ukraine, and the United States of America. We are talking about strong security guarantees," Macron emphasized.

He says the declaration defines "components of security guarantees." This includes:

establishing a US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism with the participation of several countries;

Ukrainian forces numbering 800,000 people with "training, capabilities, and all necessary resources so that this army can deter any new aggression";

continuing work on creating "multinational forces in the air, at sea, and on land to ensure confidence after a ceasefire."

In addition, according to him, Ukraine's allies are legally obliged to support Ukraine "in the event of a new attack by Russia."

