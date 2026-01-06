$42.420.13
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced significant progress in ensuring lasting peace for Ukraine. The Paris Declaration for the first time recognizes operational convergence between 35 countries, Ukraine, and the United States, defining the components of security guarantees.

Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that after signing the Paris Declaration, Kyiv and its allies agreed on security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"Today we have made significant progress, reflected in the Paris Declaration, ensuring strong guarantees for lasting peace. This declaration of the coalition of the willing for the first time recognizes operational convergence between the 35 countries that are part of the coalition of the willing, Ukraine, and the United States of America. We are talking about strong security guarantees," Macron emphasized.

He says the declaration defines "components of security guarantees." This includes:

  • establishing a US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism with the participation of several countries;
    • Ukrainian forces numbering 800,000 people with "training, capabilities, and all necessary resources so that this army can deter any new aggression";
      • continuing work on creating "multinational forces in the air, at sea, and on land to ensure confidence after a ceasefire."

        In addition, according to him, Ukraine's allies are legally obliged to support Ukraine "in the event of a new attack by Russia."

        Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine

        Antonina Tumanova

        War in UkrainePolitics
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        "Coalition of the Willing"
        Emmanuel Macron
        France
        United States
        Ukraine
        Kyiv