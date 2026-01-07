The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prohibited disconnecting healthcare facilities during the application of electricity supply restriction schedules. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yulia Svyrydenko's Telegram page.

Details

The Ukrainian government has directly prohibited the disconnection of healthcare facilities during the application of electricity supply restriction schedules - Svyrydenko wrote.

She noted that this is enshrined in the Government's decision on measures to ensure electricity supply during the autumn-winter period of 2025/26.

Responsible executors, including local authorities, are obliged to ensure unconditional compliance with the relevant Government decision - Svyrydenko stated.

Given the events in Lviv, control bodies, including the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, will immediately conduct checks of possible violations of the government's decision, the Prime Minister added.

Recall

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported on January 7 that part of the hospitals and all communal electric transport in the city were disconnected from electricity overnight after being switched to general power outage schedules.

Later it became known that electricity supply to some critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv was restored.

UNN also reported that electricity supply was fully restored in the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, after the Russian attack on the night of January 5. Energy workers and utility workers worked continuously to restore it.