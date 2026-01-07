$42.560.14
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 2146 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 4330 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 5476 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 24222 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 48635 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 134557 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 208702 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 82064 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 89867 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

He emphasized that communities had time to prepare for the new requirements for priority electricity supply. He also reminded that back in 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the resolution on the list of objects that have guaranteed priority electricity supply.

"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban
Photo: t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, commented on the situation surrounding the disconnection of some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv from electricity, despite a direct ban by the Cabinet of Ministers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kozytskyi's post on Telegram.

Details

Kozytskyi reminded that back in 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers decided that critical infrastructure facilities with a connected capacity of 100 kW or more belong to the list of facilities that have guaranteed priority electricity supply. For this purpose, relevant changes were made to the corresponding resolution.

This decision, which all communities knew about in advance and had more than a year to prepare for, namely:

  • install generators;
    • ensure a supply of fuel;
      • review backup power schemes;
        • bring facilities into compliance with new requirements.

          Kozytskyi also noted that the Lviv Regional Military Administration repeatedly officially informed local self-government bodies, including the leadership of the Lviv community, about these changes and their consequences.

          Shifting responsibility to the Government ex post facto and calling it a "nonsense" is not about protecting citizens. This is populism that does not add a single kilowatt to the grid or a single generator to the facility

          - the official's post says.

          Kozytskyi added: given that some local self-government bodies have actually publicly admitted that their reports on the readiness of critical facilities to operate in crisis conditions are far from the truth, the Lviv RMA will conduct an inspection of all critical infrastructure facilities in the coming days.

          Instead of public accusations, efforts should be directed at real preparation of facilities, transparently reporting to the community on the fulfillment of requirements, and stopping looking for culprits where decisions were known in advance

           - the official emphasized.

          Recall

          Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported on January 7 that some hospitals and all communal electric transport in the city were disconnected from electricity overnight after being switched to general power outage schedules.

          Later it became known that the electricity supply to some critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv was restored.

          UNN also reported that electricity supply in the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, was fully restored after the Russian attack on the night of January 5. Energy workers and utility workers worked continuously to restore it.

          Given the events in Lviv, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the relevant bodies, including the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, to immediately conduct checks of possible violations of the government decision.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

