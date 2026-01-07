"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban

Photo: t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, commented on the situation surrounding the disconnection of some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv from electricity, despite a direct ban by the Cabinet of Ministers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kozytskyi's post on Telegram.

Details

Kozytskyi reminded that back in 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers decided that critical infrastructure facilities with a connected capacity of 100 kW or more belong to the list of facilities that have guaranteed priority electricity supply. For this purpose, relevant changes were made to the corresponding resolution.

This decision, which all communities knew about in advance and had more than a year to prepare for, namely:

install generators;

ensure a supply of fuel;

review backup power schemes;

bring facilities into compliance with new requirements.

Kozytskyi also noted that the Lviv Regional Military Administration repeatedly officially informed local self-government bodies, including the leadership of the Lviv community, about these changes and their consequences.

Shifting responsibility to the Government ex post facto and calling it a "nonsense" is not about protecting citizens. This is populism that does not add a single kilowatt to the grid or a single generator to the facility - the official's post says.

Kozytskyi added: given that some local self-government bodies have actually publicly admitted that their reports on the readiness of critical facilities to operate in crisis conditions are far from the truth, the Lviv RMA will conduct an inspection of all critical infrastructure facilities in the coming days.

Instead of public accusations, efforts should be directed at real preparation of facilities, transparently reporting to the community on the fulfillment of requirements, and stopping looking for culprits where decisions were known in advance - the official emphasized.

Recall

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported on January 7 that some hospitals and all communal electric transport in the city were disconnected from electricity overnight after being switched to general power outage schedules.

Later it became known that the electricity supply to some critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv was restored.

UNN also reported that electricity supply in the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, was fully restored after the Russian attack on the night of January 5. Energy workers and utility workers worked continuously to restore it.

Given the events in Lviv, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the relevant bodies, including the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, to immediately conduct checks of possible violations of the government decision.