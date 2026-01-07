Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protesters

Protesters in Iran have completely taken control of the city of Abdanan, located in the western province of Ilam, near the border with Iraq. This is reported by UNN with reference to Times Now News.

Details

The city of Abdanan became the first city in Iran to completely fall out of the control of the official authorities during the uprising. At the same time, clashes continue in Tehran and other cities of the country.

It is reported that in Abdanan, security forces sided with the protesters, and the settlement was effectively seized by opponents of the government. Riots and car arsons took place on the streets.

A video of the protests in the city appeared online - footage was also published of police officers waving to demonstrators and applauding them while standing on a building's roof.

Additionally

The city of Abdanan is located in eastern Ilam, at an altitude of 844 meters above sea level, and 460 kilometers northwest of Tehran. As of 2016, the city had a population of 23,946 people.

Recall

Iran's supreme political and spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plans to flee the country to Moscow with his inner circle if the protests in the country do not subside.