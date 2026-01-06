$42.420.13
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 844 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 13972 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 23836 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 31912 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 58288 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 105488 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 51976 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 50937 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47024 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 16954 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 17864 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 23340 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 18617 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 17799 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 2036 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 39280 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 105488 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 63067 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 127567 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Greenland
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 23494 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 68116 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 61635 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 57323 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 64902 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

The draft statement of the "Coalition of the Willing" provides for mandatory commitments to support Ukraine in the event of a future armed attack by Russia. This includes military, intelligence, logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and sanctions.

Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit

Security guarantees for Ukraine will include "binding commitments" to support the country "in the event of a future armed attack by Russia to restore peace," a draft statement by the "Coalition of the Willing" of Ukraine's allies said on Tuesday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and the adoption of additional sanctions," the draft, seen by Reuters, states, which still needs approval at a summit of coalition leaders in Paris later that day.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Élysée Palace in France for the summit, the publication writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in the meeting in the French capital as part of broader efforts to form a common position of Ukraine, Europe and America, which can then be presented to Russia.

Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace for the summit of Ukraine's allies: first statement06.01.26, 13:56 • 550 views

Negotiations to end the war have accelerated since November. However, there have been few signals that Russia is ready to accept the current proposals, as the issue of territory remains a key obstacle to negotiations, and fighting between the two sides shows no signs of abating, the publication writes.

In Paris, Macron will host Zelenskyy with Witkoff and Kushner for lunch, and 35 countries will gather for the summit - Media06.01.26, 11:42 • 2318 views

So far, many of the military commitments made as part of the coalition's planning process have been rather vague, according to officials and diplomats.

A senior European official said there was hope that strengthening the coalition's guarantees would also help solidify US commitments, which have been broadly outlined in bilateral talks with Ukraine.

Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense: Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in Europe04.01.26, 20:10 • 9984 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Reuters
Donald Trump
Paris
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine