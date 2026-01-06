Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit

Security guarantees for Ukraine will include "binding commitments" to support the country "in the event of a future armed attack by Russia to restore peace," a draft statement by the "Coalition of the Willing" of Ukraine's allies said on Tuesday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

"These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and the adoption of additional sanctions," the draft, seen by Reuters, states, which still needs approval at a summit of coalition leaders in Paris later that day.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Élysée Palace in France for the summit, the publication writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in the meeting in the French capital as part of broader efforts to form a common position of Ukraine, Europe and America, which can then be presented to Russia.

Negotiations to end the war have accelerated since November. However, there have been few signals that Russia is ready to accept the current proposals, as the issue of territory remains a key obstacle to negotiations, and fighting between the two sides shows no signs of abating, the publication writes.

So far, many of the military commitments made as part of the coalition's planning process have been rather vague, according to officials and diplomats.

A senior European official said there was hope that strengthening the coalition's guarantees would also help solidify US commitments, which have been broadly outlined in bilateral talks with Ukraine.

