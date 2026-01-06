Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace for the summit of Ukraine's allies: first statement

$42.420.13
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 19225 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 28461 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 54931 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 99511 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 50736 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
January 5, 12:32 PM • 49959 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46919 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 124308 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 72298 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attack
"We are not at war with Venezuela, but with drug traffickers": Trump explained further steps in the conflict
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 99511 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 124308 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Greenland
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Facebook
The Economist

Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace for the summit of Ukraine's allies: first statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris for the summit of Ukraine's allies. He will hold talks with Emmanuel Macron, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace for the summit of Ukraine's allies: first statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris for a summit of Ukraine's allies, Le Monde reports. In his first statement after arriving, Zelenskyy indicated that today's talks "should provide more protection and strength for Ukraine," and that the Ukrainian side expects "the support of partners and steps that can guarantee real security for our people," writes UNN.

Details

"The President of Ukraine arrived at the Élysée Palace for lunch with Emmanuel Macron, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, before the meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing'," the publication writes.

Zelenskyy himself confirmed his arrival in France.

Already arrived in France. Today there will be important negotiations here at the level of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, with the NATO Secretary General and a meeting with representatives of the American negotiating team. Negotiations that should provide more protection and strength for Ukraine. We count on the support of partners and steps that can guarantee real security for our people. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media in his first statement.

Ukrainian media also distributed a video where the new head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, also arrived at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Élysée Palace
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine