Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace for the summit of Ukraine's allies: first statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris for a summit of Ukraine's allies, Le Monde reports. In his first statement after arriving, Zelenskyy indicated that today's talks "should provide more protection and strength for Ukraine," and that the Ukrainian side expects "the support of partners and steps that can guarantee real security for our people," writes UNN.

Details

"The President of Ukraine arrived at the Élysée Palace for lunch with Emmanuel Macron, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, before the meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing'," the publication writes.

Zelenskyy himself confirmed his arrival in France.

Already arrived in France. Today there will be important negotiations here at the level of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, with the NATO Secretary General and a meeting with representatives of the American negotiating team. Negotiations that should provide more protection and strength for Ukraine. We count on the support of partners and steps that can guarantee real security for our people. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media in his first statement.

Ukrainian media also distributed a video where the new head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, also arrived at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris.