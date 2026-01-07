$42.420.13
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Meloni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the deployment of Italian troops in Ukraine is not foreseen. This decision is in line with the principles of voluntariness and constitutional procedures for supporting Ukraine.

Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Meloni

The deployment of Italian troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees is not foreseen. This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, Italy has repeatedly emphasized the principles of voluntary participation in sending forces and adherence to constitutional procedures for making decisions in support of Ukraine in the event of a future attack.

Reaffirming Italy's support for Ukraine's security, consistent with its long-standing commitments, Prime Minister Meloni reiterated several key points of the Italian government's position on guarantees, including the exclusion of the deployment of Italian troops.

- stated on the website of the Italian government.

The statement also indicates that "a constructive and concrete meeting, which confirmed a high level of convergence between Ukraine, the United States, Europe and other partners, focused on improving security guarantees, consistent with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Alliance, as Italy has long proposed."

"These guarantees will be part of a broader package of agreements to be adopted in close coordination with Washington, to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, including through an effective and comprehensive ceasefire monitoring mechanism and strengthening of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement said.

Recall

Great Britain and France plan to establish military centers and deploy their troops in Ukraine after the signing of a peace agreement, said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

