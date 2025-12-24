$42.150.10
December 23, 03:52 PM • 11132 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 17845 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 24943 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 33711 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 25953 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 31059 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 17702 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17852 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23416 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38792 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Meloni: last year was tough, but don't worry - next year will be even worse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged her office staff to get some good rest during the Christmas holidays, as next year will be tough. She noted that the past year was difficult, and the next one will be even worse.

Meloni: last year was tough, but don't worry - next year will be even worse

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday urged her staff to get some good rest during the Christmas holidays, as they will need it given the tough year ahead. This was reported by ANSA, informs UNN.

Details

"I love you. We are a family, we fight all year," Meloni said during a meeting with her staff in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi.

She noted that "the past year was difficult for all of us."

"But don't worry, because next year will be even worse."

- joked the politician.

In this context, she advised her subordinates to "get a good rest during these holidays, because we must continue to provide answers to this extraordinary nation."

Recall

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni put up for auction more than 270 state gifts, including python skin shoes and an iPad from Zelenskyy. The total value of the lots is about 800 thousand euros.

Italian PM Meloni named the main condition for peace in Ukraine

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
Giorgia Meloni
Italy