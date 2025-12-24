Meloni: last year was tough, but don't worry - next year will be even worse

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday urged her staff to get some good rest during the Christmas holidays, as they will need it given the tough year ahead. This was reported by ANSA, informs UNN.

"I love you. We are a family, we fight all year," Meloni said during a meeting with her staff in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi.

She noted that "the past year was difficult for all of us."

"But don't worry, because next year will be even worse." - joked the politician.

In this context, she advised her subordinates to "get a good rest during these holidays, because we must continue to provide answers to this extraordinary nation."

