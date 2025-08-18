$41.340.11
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
Italian PM Meloni named the main condition for peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Russia had not shown readiness for dialogue for over three years. She emphasized that the situation has changed thanks to the courage of Ukrainians and European support, and Italy will continue to support Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that for more than three years, Russia had shown no readiness for dialogue. The situation has changed thanks to the courage of Ukrainians and the support of Europe, UNN reports, citing Meloni's words during a meeting of European leaders with Trump.

Details

"This is a very important phase over three and a half years, when we saw no signs from Russia that they wanted dialogue," Meloni emphasized.

Giorgia Meloni added that much has already changed thanks to the courage of Ukrainians and the support of Europe.

"Something has already changed thanks to what Ukrainians have achieved through their bravery and thanks to our support. I want to remind you that if we want to achieve peace, achieve justice – we must remain united," Meloni stressed.

The head of the Italian government emphasized that her country will continue to support Ukraine. In particular, it will advocate for security guarantees so that this war never happens again.

"You can count on Italy, we are on Ukraine's side. And we support your efforts, Mr. President. We will talk about many important topics. The first is security guarantees, because we must be sure that this will not happen again. This is an indispensable condition for any peace," Meloni emphasized.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article Five of the NATO charter. This was discussed in Washington during a meeting with the US President and EU leaders.

Pavlo Zinchenko

