Italian PM Meloni named the main condition for peace in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that for more than three years, Russia had shown no readiness for dialogue. The situation has changed thanks to the courage of Ukrainians and the support of Europe, UNN reports, citing Meloni's words during a meeting of European leaders with Trump.

"This is a very important phase over three and a half years, when we saw no signs from Russia that they wanted dialogue," Meloni emphasized.

Giorgia Meloni added that much has already changed thanks to the courage of Ukrainians and the support of Europe.

"Something has already changed thanks to what Ukrainians have achieved through their bravery and thanks to our support. I want to remind you that if we want to achieve peace, achieve justice – we must remain united," Meloni stressed.

The head of the Italian government emphasized that her country will continue to support Ukraine. In particular, it will advocate for security guarantees so that this war never happens again.

"You can count on Italy, we are on Ukraine's side. And we support your efforts, Mr. President. We will talk about many important topics. The first is security guarantees, because we must be sure that this will not happen again. This is an indispensable condition for any peace," Meloni emphasized.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article Five of the NATO charter. This was discussed in Washington during a meeting with the US President and EU leaders.