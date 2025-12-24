Petro Poroshenko has joined Ihor Kolomoiskyi in attempts to destabilize the situation in the country with the aim of sowing chaos to escape criminal liability for treason. Political expert Petro Oleschuk writes about this in his post, as reported by UNN.

"Former enemies Poroshenko and Kolomoiskyi have become situational allies. As they say, nothing unites criminals like the fear of prison. The two oligarchs are accused of robbing Ukrainians of billions. Petro traded with Russia during the war, and Benya stole from PrivatBank and ordered hitmen for competitors. Now one is being tried for treason, and the other for fraud and contract killing. Their trials are taking place almost simultaneously," writes Petro Oleschuk.

The political expert also draws attention to the informational activity of media resources associated with Poroshenko and the change in the tone of publications regarding Kolomoiskyi.

"Petro Oleksiyovych's entire media farm went into full swing to support Kolomoiskyi as soon as the 'grey-haired one' gave the appropriate command. The swindler, who during Poroshenko's presidency plundered Ukrainians' money from the largest bank and was found guilty by the High Court of London, is presented in the media of the chocolate oligarch as the main 'truth-teller.' After the 'icebreaker,' of course. At the same time, Petro is not even stopped by the fact that Kolomoiskyi is accused of the contract killing of a lawyer who refused to falsify documents in his favor," Oleschuk emphasizes.

Separately, Petro Oleschuk explains why Poroshenko publicly and informally supports Kolomoiskyi.

"The main reason why Poroshenko supports Kolomoiskyi is clear. He needs to sow chaos in the country to escape prison for treason. And Poroshenko is afraid not for nothing. The fact is that during four years of war, while Ukrainians are dying, Petro continues to get fantastically rich. According to NV magazine, in 2025 he became the richest politician-oligarch in Ukraine. In two years of war, this character has become 20 times richer and has assets approaching $1.5 billion. The sanctions imposed against Poroshenko do not allow him to quickly withdraw funds from the country. Therefore, he is looking for various 'schemes.' Hence the attempts to fictitiously divorce his wife, transferring property to her, and periodic monetary 'gifts' of $1 million to military-aged sons who have been hiding in London since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," notes Petro Oleschuk. The expert also notes that Poroshenko's only chance to escape prison is chaos in the country.

"Therefore, it turns out that Petro's only salvation from prison is the overthrow of state power and chaos in the country. In addition to the war from outside, a political war inside is very beneficial for Poroshenko. He is even ready to lead this war. To become the commander-in-chief of an army of people like Kolomoiskyi and smaller fraudsters and pests. Therefore, Petro tries to push the country into the abyss with everything he can: playing along with Kolomoiskyi, traveling around Europe asking not to trust the President, launching his hand-picked Honcharenko to undermine trust in the Armed Forces. Petro Oleksiyovych needs to save his assets and continue to earn money in Ukraine and on Ukraine. And then he can retire, to his sons in London, or warm his belly with his Svinarchuk neighbors at a villa in Spain. Godparents, after all," Petro Oleschuk summarizes.