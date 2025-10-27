$42.000.10
Poroshenko tried to gain publicity on Language Day. Media recalled his speeches where he "defended the rights of the Russian-speaking people"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2700 views

On the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, Petro Poroshenko published a post about the protection of language and culture. The media published a video compilation of his speeches and statements, with which, according to journalists, the politician flirted with the "Russian world," and his entire family speaks Russian.

Poroshenko tried to gain publicity on Language Day. Media recalled his speeches where he "defended the rights of the Russian-speaking people"

On the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, which is celebrated today, Petro Poroshenko published a dramatic post about the need to protect language and culture. In response, the media published a video compilation of his speeches and statements, which, according to journalists, showed the politician flirting with the "Russian world," UNN reports.

In particular, today Poroshenko published a post where he emphasized: "The Ukrainian language is a marker of national identity. Therefore, where there is language, there is the territory of the state... In our struggle, our Language and our rage are with us."

However, the media notes that many previous statements and speeches of this politician were of the exact opposite content.

"Here are just a few key quotes from Poroshenko from previous years:

·         "I am Russian-speaking. And for me, it is absolutely natural to speak Russian, and I am ready to compete with anyone and write either a dictation or an essay in Russian. Let's compete."

·         In his re-election campaign, Poroshenko flirts with the eastern electorate (he himself almost called it that, correcting himself in time) and rhetorically asks: "Maybe we need to act differently? Maybe we need to protect the rights of the Russian-speaking people?"

·         In a scandalous phone conversation between Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, dated April 30, 2015 (two months after the battles for Debaltseve), then-President Poroshenko does not use the services of an interpreter to congratulate the Russian leader on "Workers' Solidarity Day." Poroshenko adds with a laugh: "We are working people, maybe we will come to solidarity."

·         At the end of the conversation, Poroshenko says: "Shake your hand. Thank you very much!", to which Putin replies: "Embrace. Goodbye, let's go," – the "Informator" publication quotes Poroshenko.

As the media writes, these are just a few fragments of the oligarch's flirting with the "Russian world" already during the great war.

"In addition to Poroshenko, his entire family speaks Russian. One of Petro Oleksiyovych's sons, Mykhailo, tries to justify himself in the video and tells the journalist that "ideally it would be to speak Ukrainian, but I speak Russian."

In addition to Poroshenko's children, who fled to London in early 2022, all his other relatives also speak Russian. In particular, Oleksiy Poroshenko's wife, Yulia Alekhanova, is a native of St. Petersburg. She has numerous and influential relatives in St. Petersburg. In particular, her older sister Anna is the wife of the Vice-Governor of the Leningrad Oblast, Dmytro Yalov. Her husband previously worked in the structures of the Russian oligarch Yuriy Kovalchuk, who is called one of the closest to Vladimir Putin," the publication's material says.  

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Petro Poroshenko
London