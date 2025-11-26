$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
01:23 PM • 4466 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 9782 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 10597 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 17174 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 30860 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 28007 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 17896 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30954 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16920 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14407 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.6m/s
84%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 12821 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 15098 views
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years togetherPhotoNovember 26, 07:22 AM • 7086 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff10:28 AM • 5088 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 11663 views
Publications
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 1224 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 4466 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 11908 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered11:49 AM • 9782 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 30860 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
White House
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 26922 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 61483 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 78955 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 79321 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 86179 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat

The "EU" party spoke out against the EU: an expert commented on the statement of a People's Deputy from Poroshenko, who called the European Union a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU would lead to a loss of sovereignty. Expert Boryslav Bereza criticized this statement, pointing to the lack of arguments and Poroshenko's previous actions.

The "EU" party spoke out against the EU: an expert commented on the statement of a People's Deputy from Poroshenko, who called the European Union a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty

At the crucial moment of peace talks, Poroshenko's people's deputies declared that the European Union is a threat to Ukraine. Thus, a close associate of Poroshenko, MP of the "EU" parliamentary faction Oleksiy Honcharenko, spoke out against the EU, stating that in case of joining the European Union, Ukraine would lose state sovereignty, - reports expert Borysław Bereza.

"EU membership is an absolute renunciation of sovereignty. They will decide for us what shape plums should be and how to properly prepare butter and milk cows," expert Borysław Bereza quotes Honcharenko.

The statement by the member of "European Solidarity" caused outrage in society. Poroshenko himself refused to comment, but according to experts, the representative of "EU" took a wrong turn.

"Oleksiy Honcharenko, it seems to me that you've gone astray. Have you forgotten what state sovereignty is? It's the supremacy of the state on its territory and independence in international relations. And which country among the EU members has lost its sovereignty? Maybe Belgium or Hungary? Because their decisions and actions differ from the decisions on Ukraine of the vast majority of other EU members," wrote expert Borysław Bereza.

In his opinion, the Poroshenko team's arguments without evidence that EU membership is an absolute renunciation of sovereignty are strange.

"And it's also strange, Oleksiy, why did you vote for the inclusion of 'absolute renunciation of sovereignty' in the Constitution?" Bereza wrote.

As is known, earlier Poroshenko resolutely condemned "NATO bloc aggression" during his tenure, when he represented the interests of Medvedchuk's pro-Russian party SDPU(o) in the Verkhovna Rada. It is noteworthy that Poroshenko was one of the founders of the Party of Regions, and Honcharenko was its active member.

Earlier, the military reported that Oleksiy Honcharenko could have been integrated into Poroshenko's party as an "FSB sleeper agent."

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Russian propaganda
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
NATO
European Union
Belgium
Hungary
Ukraine