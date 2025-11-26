At the crucial moment of peace talks, Poroshenko's people's deputies declared that the European Union is a threat to Ukraine. Thus, a close associate of Poroshenko, MP of the "EU" parliamentary faction Oleksiy Honcharenko, spoke out against the EU, stating that in case of joining the European Union, Ukraine would lose state sovereignty, - reports expert Borysław Bereza.

"EU membership is an absolute renunciation of sovereignty. They will decide for us what shape plums should be and how to properly prepare butter and milk cows," expert Borysław Bereza quotes Honcharenko.

The statement by the member of "European Solidarity" caused outrage in society. Poroshenko himself refused to comment, but according to experts, the representative of "EU" took a wrong turn.

"Oleksiy Honcharenko, it seems to me that you've gone astray. Have you forgotten what state sovereignty is? It's the supremacy of the state on its territory and independence in international relations. And which country among the EU members has lost its sovereignty? Maybe Belgium or Hungary? Because their decisions and actions differ from the decisions on Ukraine of the vast majority of other EU members," wrote expert Borysław Bereza.

In his opinion, the Poroshenko team's arguments without evidence that EU membership is an absolute renunciation of sovereignty are strange.

"And it's also strange, Oleksiy, why did you vote for the inclusion of 'absolute renunciation of sovereignty' in the Constitution?" Bereza wrote.

As is known, earlier Poroshenko resolutely condemned "NATO bloc aggression" during his tenure, when he represented the interests of Medvedchuk's pro-Russian party SDPU(o) in the Verkhovna Rada. It is noteworthy that Poroshenko was one of the founders of the Party of Regions, and Honcharenko was its active member.

Earlier, the military reported that Oleksiy Honcharenko could have been integrated into Poroshenko's party as an "FSB sleeper agent."