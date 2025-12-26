Petro Poroshenko and Russians are systematically working against volunteer initiatives to undermine Ukrainians' trust in the entire volunteer movement through black PR and constant fakes. This was stated by the well-known volunteer Serhiy Prytula.

The founder of the "Prytula Foundation" voiced this information, referring to data from a study by the OSINT agency "Molfar", which found that the flow of disinformation and "black PR" in the Ukrainian media space has two main sources.

"About half of all the dirt: fakes, black PR is generated from outside the country, obviously by Russian special services, whose goal is to undermine trust in the Ukrainian volunteer movement. The other half is generated from inside the country – this is the entourage of Petro Oleksiyovych (Poroshenko, - ed.). Mr. Chekalkin records an interview in November 2024 and says that his friend saw Prytula buy 6 cans of black caviar for 62 thousand hryvnias in a supermarket. In September of this year, Chekalkin, in another interview, says that his wife saw Prytula buy 6 cans of black caviar for 81 thousand hryvnias. This is not a stupid man deliberately lying," Prytula said.

The volunteer emphasized that such attacks pose a threat not to specific individuals, but to the entire volunteer community, which has been supporting the Defense Forces since 2014.

"I am a part of the volunteer movement system of Ukraine since 2014. By hitting me or any other volunteer initiative, you are not hitting one specific person, you are hitting the entire movement," Prytula noted.

As reported, last year Petro Poroshenko, instead of helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, bought bonds for 156 million with Ukrainians' donations at 30% of his own untaxed profit. As a result, he earned 50 million UAH thanks to high interest rates and bank commission, as the operation is carried out through the International Investment Bank, which belongs to this politician.