09:23 AM
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM
Mi-8

"Poroshenko's team and Russia are actively working against Ukraine's volunteer movement" - Prytula

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

"Poroshenko's team and Russia are actively working against Ukraine's volunteer movement," - Prytula.

"Poroshenko's team and Russia are actively working against Ukraine's volunteer movement" - Prytula

Petro Poroshenko and Russians are systematically working against volunteer initiatives to undermine Ukrainians' trust in the entire volunteer movement through black PR and constant fakes. This was stated by the well-known volunteer Serhiy Prytula.

The founder of the "Prytula Foundation" voiced this information, referring to data from a study by the OSINT agency "Molfar", which found that the flow of disinformation and "black PR" in the Ukrainian media space has two main sources.

"About half of all the dirt: fakes, black PR is generated from outside the country, obviously by Russian special services, whose goal is to undermine trust in the Ukrainian volunteer movement. The other half is generated from inside the country – this is the entourage of Petro Oleksiyovych (Poroshenko, - ed.). Mr. Chekalkin records an interview in November 2024 and says that his friend saw Prytula buy 6 cans of black caviar for 62 thousand hryvnias in a supermarket. In September of this year, Chekalkin, in another interview, says that his wife saw Prytula buy 6 cans of black caviar for 81 thousand hryvnias. This is not a stupid man deliberately lying," Prytula said.

The volunteer emphasized that such attacks pose a threat not to specific individuals, but to the entire volunteer community, which has been supporting the Defense Forces since 2014.

"I am a part of the volunteer movement system of Ukraine since 2014. By hitting me or any other volunteer initiative, you are not hitting one specific person, you are hitting the entire movement," Prytula noted.

As reported, last year Petro Poroshenko, instead of helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, bought bonds for 156 million with Ukrainians' donations at 30% of his own untaxed profit. As a result, he earned 50 million UAH thanks to high interest rates and bank commission, as the operation is carried out through the International Investment Bank, which belongs to this politician.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine