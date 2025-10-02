$41.220.08
Pro-Russian oligarch Plahotniuc in Moldova will tell how Poroshenko lifted sanctions from his factories and financed the Russian army – military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Pro-Russian oligarch Plahotniuc, extradited to Moldova, may testify about joint schemes with Poroshenko, including scrap metal smuggling to Transnistria.

Pro-Russian oligarch Plahotniuc in Moldova will tell how Poroshenko lifted sanctions from his factories and financed the Russian army – military

The former "master of Moldova," pro-Russian oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, who was recently extradited to his homeland, may testify about joint schemes with Petro Poroshenko, including the smuggling of scrap metal to Transnistria and the financing of local separatists. This is written by Ukrainian serviceman Oleksiy "Stalker," as reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, Plahotniuc, known as the "Moldovan Abramovich," was recently extradited from Greece to Chisinau. He controlled businesses in Transnistria, including a large metallurgical plant that was also under Ukrainian sanctions and directly financed pro-Russian separatists. This very plant, according to serviceman Oleksiy "Stalker," became key in schemes involving Petro Poroshenko during his presidency.

"This plant was under sanctions, but Petro Poroshenko, being president, smuggled scrap metal there. Poroshenko himself called the pro-Russian Plahotniuc his "old friend" and eventually lifted sanctions from his enterprise. This was noticed in Moldova. In an interview with "Politico," Sandu directly stated that "Poroshenko cooperated with the pro-Russian oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc to ensure smuggling and corrupt schemes that contributed to the survival of the separatist leadership of Transnistria," the serviceman writes.

Earlier, investigative journalists had already confirmed the connections between Poroshenko and Plahotniuc.

"Journalists of the 'Schemes' project also exposed Petro Oleksiyovych for the fact that the 'hetman' initially profited from the smuggling of scrap metal to Transnistria, and then completely lifted sanctions from Plahotniuc's enterprises, and they continued to pump money into the Russian army in the war against Ukraine," "Stalker" reminds.

The serviceman also mentioned the broader context of Poroshenko's cooperation with Moscow.

"Poroshenko did everything possible to prevent pro-European forces from winning in Moldova. For this, Putin helped him get rich: Poroshenko, together with Medvedchuk, stole from the pipeline; Petro traded coal with ORDLO; his enterprises operated in occupied Crimea; his Roshen candies were sold in Russia; and on top of all this, he traded scrap metal with Transnistrian separatists.

That is, while Ukraine was fighting Russia and its quasi-formations, Poroshenko actively traded with them and got rich. Now Plahotniuc is in prison in Moldova, and this is a good sign: he will tell about the "old gray-haired friend-dealer" from Ukraine," Oleksiy "Stalker" concluded.

As is known, Petro Poroshenko is accused of high treason for trading coal with ORDLO terrorists. According to the prosecution, the politician, together with his partner Medvedchuk, disrupted coal supplies from South Africa so that coal mined in the occupied part of Donbas would be supplied to Ukraine instead. As a result, the state suffered losses amounting to UAH 1.5 billion.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Vladimir Putin
Chisinau
Petro Poroshenko
Transnistria
Maia Sandu
Greece
Crimea
Ukraine
Moldova