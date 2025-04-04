The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on the system of blocking television and radio broadcasting from Russia, Belarus, Transnistria and the occupied territories of Ukraine. The system will block signals from terrestrial television and FM radio.
The man, who had been evading the VLC, accused the military of beating him and intoxication. A medical examination did not confirm the injuries he claimed, and the military denied all the accusations.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past 24 hours. The total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 858390 people and more than 10 thousand tanks.
A telephone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and U. S. Secretary of State Rubio on the initiative of the American side. The parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and prepare for a meeting at the highest level.
Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 people, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the military are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.
An employee of the TCC was detained in Odesa region who was transporting conscripts to Transnistria for 5-8 thousand dollars. Six men of conscription age from different regions of Ukraine were found in his car.
A Hungarian company will start supplying gas to Transnistria with the support of a Russian loan. After 10-day humanitarian deliveries of European gas, the region received a new scheme of fuel supply.
Moldovagaz has sent 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria on credit under EU guarantees. The region has to return the borrowed volume of natural gas by March 2025.
Russian troops are expanding their positions north of Kupyansk to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the eastern bank of the Oskol. The occupiers are planning a 6-9 month operation to surround the city and cross the river.
Moldova will supply 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria starting February 1. According to the agreement between Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz, the gas is provided on credit with repayment by March 2025.
Ukraine can supply coal to Moldova to provide electricity, Zelenskiy says after meeting with Sandu. Ukraine is ready to provide coal at a low price or for free in exchange for electricity.
Putin declares his readiness to negotiate with the United States over the war in Ukraine, but demands Ukraine's complete surrender. The Kremlin refuses to compromise on the demands made at the end of 2021.
Maia Sandu announced her readiness to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Transnistria to overcome the energy crisis.
The head of the unrecognized Transnistrian Republic has announced the resumption of Russian gas supplies as humanitarian aid. The supply volumes are to cover the needs of the population, heat and power industry, and industrial enterprises in the region.
Ukrainian rescuers are ready to help fight fires in California. Ukraine also offers Moldova help with coal supplies for Transnistria.
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires due to disinformation statements about the energy crisis in Transnistria. The diplomat was told that statements that undermine the country's stability are unacceptable.
The European Commission has called on Transnistria to stop blocking Moldova's proposals for alternative energy sources. The region was left without heating after Russian gas supplies were cut off due to the end of the transit agreement.
An energy crisis emerged in Transnistria after the termination of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine. Seventy-two thousand houses were left without gas supply, and 1,500 high-rise buildings lost heating and hot water.
On January 3, Transnistria will introduce hour-long power cuts due to excessive consumption. The restrictions will affect Tiraspol, Ribnita, Bender and other settlements from 18:00 to 22:00.
The National Agency of Moldova has approved new utility tariffs. The cost of heat will increase to 2,510 lei per gigacalorie, and electricity will rise by 65-75%.
“Tiraspoltransgaz” stopped supplying gas to a number of settlements controlled by Chisinau. Residential houses, boiler houses, schools, hospitals and state institutions were left without gas supply.
Moldova was granted the right to increase its electricity import quota from the EU from 315 MW to 600 MW. This is possible provided that the electricity is not used by other importers.
The Moldovan TPP in Transnistria has stopped supplying electricity to the right bank of the Dniester and switched to coal fuel. Stocks of Donetsk coal will be sufficient for 50 days to meet the humanitarian needs of the region.
From January 1, 2025, the supply of heat and hot water in Transnistria is stopped due to the interruption of Russian gas supplies. The shutdown will affect all facilities, except for medical institutions with stationary stay.
Moldova's prime minister has declared that he does not recognize the debt to Gazprom, which plans to cut off gas supplies in 2025. The country has diversified its gas sources and is considering applying to international arbitration.
