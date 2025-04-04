Transnistria

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12866 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 61348 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208221 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119568 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387159 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243931 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127144 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208221 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387159 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252074 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307404 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12129 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69898 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55806 views
News by theme

Television and radio broadcasting from Russia, Belarus and Transnistria will be blocked in Ukraine: the government has approved the regulation

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on the system of blocking television and radio broadcasting from Russia, Belarus, Transnistria and the occupied territories of Ukraine. The system will block signals from terrestrial television and FM radio.

Politics • March 21, 01:22 PM • 12063 views

Conscript from Kalush accuses military of beating him: examination does not confirm injuries

The man, who had been evading the VLC, accused the military of beating him and intoxication. A medical examination did not confirm the injuries he claimed, and the military denied all the accusations.

Society • February 26, 03:39 PM • 25146 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: Occupants lost 1730 infantrymen and 84 armored combat vehicles over the last day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past 24 hours. The total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 858390 people and more than 10 thousand tanks.

War • February 16, 06:10 AM • 53805 views

Russia says Rubio and Lavrov spoke by phone

A telephone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and U. S. Secretary of State Rubio on the initiative of the American side. The parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and prepare for a meeting at the highest level.

Politics • February 15, 07:40 PM • 50617 views

Zelensky: Russia has reduced its contingent in Transnistria to 2500 troops

Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 people, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the military are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.

War • February 15, 06:23 PM • 33095 views

Transporting men to Transnistria for money: TCC employee exposed in Odesa region

An employee of the TCC was detained in Odesa region who was transporting conscripts to Transnistria for 5-8 thousand dollars. Six men of conscription age from different regions of Ukraine were found in his car.

Society • February 13, 02:27 AM • 41998 views

Transnistria will receive gas at the expense of the Russian loan

A Hungarian company will start supplying gas to Transnistria with the support of a Russian loan. After 10-day humanitarian deliveries of European gas, the region received a new scheme of fuel supply.

News of the World • February 10, 01:54 PM • 24328 views

Moldova starts supplying gas to Transnistria

Moldovagaz has sent 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria on credit under EU guarantees. The region has to return the borrowed volume of natural gas by March 2025.

News of the World • February 1, 08:12 PM • 37651 views

Russians are trying to encircle Kupyansk: ISW told about the risks and threats to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops are expanding their positions north of Kupyansk to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the eastern bank of the Oskol. The occupiers are planning a 6-9 month operation to surround the city and cross the river.

War • February 1, 05:56 AM • 33818 views

The first gas supply from Moldova to Transnistria will take place on February 1

Moldova will supply 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria starting February 1. According to the agreement between Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz, the gas is provided on credit with repayment by March 2025.

News of the World • January 31, 11:03 PM • 28920 views

Transnistria to receive gas from Moldova: loan agreement for 3 million cubic meters signed

“Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz signed an agreement to supply 3 million cubic meters of gas on credit. Transnistria must repay the borrowed gas by March 2025.

News of the World • January 29, 02:22 PM • 24402 views

Moldova will provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas on loan

Chisinau will provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system. The EU will allocate 30 million euros to purchase gas for electricity generation in the region.

News of the World • January 27, 02:33 PM • 29531 views

Zelenskyy: We have coal that we can supply to Moldova

Ukraine can supply coal to Moldova to provide electricity, Zelenskiy says after meeting with Sandu. Ukraine is ready to provide coal at a low price or for free in exchange for electricity.

Economy • January 25, 12:50 PM • 44941 views

Putin is ready for talks with the United States, but only if Ukraine surrenders completely - ISW

Putin declares his readiness to negotiate with the United States over the war in Ukraine, but demands Ukraine's complete surrender. The Kremlin refuses to compromise on the demands made at the end of 2021.

War • January 21, 04:57 AM • 118737 views

Transnistria agrees to receive gas through Moldovagaz

Transnistrian authorities have accepted a proposal to supply gas through Moldovagaz. The decision was made after Gazprom announced that it would stop supplying gas from 2025.

News of the World • January 20, 10:07 AM • 86658 views

Moldovan President tells under what conditions financial support for Transnistria is possible

Maia Sandu announced her readiness to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Transnistria to overcome the energy crisis.

News of the World • January 20, 08:09 AM • 35474 views

Russia will supply gas to Transnistria under the guise of humanitarian aid - rosmedia

The head of the unrecognized Transnistrian Republic has announced the resumption of Russian gas supplies as humanitarian aid. The supply volumes are to cover the needs of the population, heat and power industry, and industrial enterprises in the region.

News of the World • January 15, 12:55 PM • 26806 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to send 150 rescuers to help the US fight fires in California

Ukrainian rescuers are ready to help fight fires in California. Ukraine also offers Moldova help with coal supplies for Transnistria.

Society • January 12, 08:12 PM • 64081 views

Moldova summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over disinformation statements on energy crisis

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires due to disinformation statements about the energy crisis in Transnistria. The diplomat was told that statements that undermine the country's stability are unacceptable.

Politics • January 9, 11:02 PM • 23587 views

EU calls on Transnistria to accept Moldova's energy aid proposals

The European Commission has called on Transnistria to stop blocking Moldova's proposals for alternative energy sources. The region was left without heating after Russian gas supplies were cut off due to the end of the transit agreement.

Economy • January 7, 11:06 AM • 32799 views

In Transnistria about 72 thousand houses were left without gas

An energy crisis emerged in Transnistria after the termination of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine. Seventy-two thousand houses were left without gas supply, and 1,500 high-rise buildings lost heating and hot water.

News of the World • January 4, 09:17 AM • 27920 views

Electricity blackouts will begin in Transnistria

On January 3, Transnistria will introduce hour-long power cuts due to excessive consumption. The restrictions will affect Tiraspol, Ribnita, Bender and other settlements from 18:00 to 22:00.

News of the World • January 3, 03:35 PM • 23211 views

Heat and electricity tariffs to rise sharply in Moldova

The National Agency of Moldova has approved new utility tariffs. The cost of heat will increase to 2,510 lei per gigacalorie, and electricity will rise by 65-75%.

News of the World • January 3, 12:37 PM • 23446 views

More than 10 Moldovan settlements left without gas: what is known

“Tiraspoltransgaz” stopped supplying gas to a number of settlements controlled by Chisinau. Residential houses, boiler houses, schools, hospitals and state institutions were left without gas supply.

News of the World • January 2, 02:45 PM • 27150 views

Moldova can almost double electricity imports from the EU

Moldova was granted the right to increase its electricity import quota from the EU from 315 MW to 600 MW. This is possible provided that the electricity is not used by other importers.

News of the World • January 1, 07:41 PM • 29935 views

Moldavian TPP halted electricity supplies and switched to coal

The Moldovan TPP in Transnistria has stopped supplying electricity to the right bank of the Dniester and switched to coal fuel. Stocks of Donetsk coal will be sufficient for 50 days to meet the humanitarian needs of the region.

News of the World • January 1, 04:42 PM • 29827 views

Centralized heating and hot water supply was cut off in Transnistria

From January 1, 2025, the supply of heat and hot water in Transnistria is stopped due to the interruption of Russian gas supplies. The shutdown will affect all facilities, except for medical institutions with stationary stay.

News of the World • January 1, 10:08 AM • 25151 views

Transnistria cuts off gas to state institutions as transit through Ukraine ends

The separatist authorities of Transnistria have cut off gas supplies to 12 state institutions due to the upcoming cessation of transit from Russia. “Gazprom plans to stop gas exports to Moldova on January 1 due to debts.

News of the World • December 30, 10:57 AM • 20839 views

Moldova's Prime Minister says the country does not recognize any debt to Gazprom

Moldova's prime minister has declared that he does not recognize the debt to Gazprom, which plans to cut off gas supplies in 2025. The country has diversified its gas sources and is considering applying to international arbitration.

News of the World • December 29, 08:34 AM • 22452 views

“russia uses energy as a political weapon": moldova's prime minister on the complete cessation of gas supplies from russia in 2025

“Gazprom has announced that it will stop supplying gas to Moldova from January 1, 2025, due to alleged debts. Prime Minister Dorin Recean said the country was ready for this and had alternative sources of supply.

News of the World • December 28, 04:37 PM • 22518 views