Electricity blackouts will begin in Transnistria

In Transnistria on January 3, fan blackouts are planned. According to local authorities, the reason is that electricity consumption in the region exceeds the capacity of the energy system.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Energy of the unrecognized DMR, the blackouts will last one hour at a time from 18:00 to 22:00. The restrictions will affect Tiraspol, Ribnita, Bender and several settlements.

More than ten settlements controlled by Chisinau and connected to the network of “Tiraspoltransgaz” were left without gas.

The National Agency of Moldova approved new tariffs for public utilities. The cost of heat will rise to 2,510 lei per gigacalorie, while electricity will go up by 65-75%.