Electricity blackouts will begin in Transnistria

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65728 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152276 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129989 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135662 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111210 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104559 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Electricity blackouts will begin in Transnistria

Electricity blackouts will begin in Transnistria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23084 views

On January 3, Transnistria will introduce hour-long power cuts due to excessive consumption. The restrictions will affect Tiraspol, Ribnita, Bender and other settlements from 18:00 to 22:00.

In Transnistria on January 3, expected fan power outages due to excess consumption over the capabilities of the energy system. Writes UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

In Transnistria on January 3, fan blackouts are planned. According to local authorities, the reason is that electricity consumption in the region exceeds the capacity of the energy system.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Energy of the unrecognized DMR, the blackouts will last one hour at a time from 18:00 to 22:00. The restrictions will affect Tiraspol, Ribnita, Bender and several settlements.

Recall 

More than ten settlements controlled by Chisinau and connected to the network of “Tiraspoltransgaz” were left without gas

The National Agency of Moldova approved new tariffs for public utilities. The cost of heat will rise to 2,510 lei per gigacalorie, while electricity will go up by 65-75%.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
prydnistroviaTransnistria
moldovaMoldova

