This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2808 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 8284 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 17013 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 23252 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17924 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21088 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22988 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24983 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31853 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32087 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6516 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals. The President signed the law on ratification.

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law No. 0309.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine 

- this is stated in the draft law card.

Earlier, UNN reported that on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States. The agreement provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals. 08.05.25, 14:18 • 147925 views

Supplement 

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the agreement is based on five key principles:

• equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

• maintaining control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;

• new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

• guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

• compliance with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

The Ministry of Economy reported that the US may contribute to the Investment Fund for Reconstruction with military aid or funds. Both mechanisms are being considered by the Americans.

The government expects that the Investment Fund for Reconstruction under the agreement with the United States will be fully operational within a few weeks.

Let us remind you

Ukraine has signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is called the agreement on minerals.

On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
