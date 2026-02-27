Hillary Clinton denied any ties to Epstein during closed-door testimony in the US Congress

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton officially informed the House Oversight Committee that she has no information about the criminal activities of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. During a meeting in New York, the politician emphasized that she had never met him personally and had not visited any properties associated with his human trafficking case. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In a written statement, Hillary Clinton stressed that she had never used Epstein's private jet and had not been a guest on his island. She characterized the Republican investigation as an attempt to divert public attention from President Donald Trump's alleged connections to the convicted sex offender.

Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump Administration of Withholding Information on Epstein Case

Clinton also accused the current administration of deliberately dismantling the State Department's specialized unit that dealt with combating international human trafficking.

Incidents during hearings and further steps of the commission

The testimony process was accompanied by a scandal due to a photo leak from a closed meeting to social media, which caused a temporary halt to the committee's work.

Despite initial refusal, the Clintons agreed to cooperate only under threat of contempt of Congress charges. Committee Chairman James Comer announced that Bill Clinton would be the next to testify, and lawmakers' main focus would be on Epstein's involvement in the family's charitable projects and his contacts with convicted Ghislaine Maxwell.

