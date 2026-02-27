$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
10:38 PM • 1414 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
07:13 PM • 7846 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 14400 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 16888 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 17491 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 29250 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 18037 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 83974 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 44201 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51615 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
0.9m/s
85%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 24781 views
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivityFebruary 26, 02:32 PM • 9652 views
Ukraine does not need instructions from 'Russian world' retransmitters - Stefanchuk responded to accusations from the Georgian Parliament SpeakerFebruary 26, 03:45 PM • 4696 views
US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian media06:02 PM • 8700 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 5546 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 29250 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 24780 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 83974 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 71053 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 75658 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 5548 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 40624 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 50923 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 53558 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 59468 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Hillary Clinton denied any ties to Epstein during closed-door testimony in the US Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Hillary Clinton told the House Oversight Committee that she had no information about Epstein's criminal activities. She never met him or visited his properties.

Hillary Clinton denied any ties to Epstein during closed-door testimony in the US Congress

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton officially informed the House Oversight Committee that she has no information about the criminal activities of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. During a meeting in New York, the politician emphasized that she had never met him personally and had not visited any properties associated with his human trafficking case. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In a written statement, Hillary Clinton stressed that she had never used Epstein's private jet and had not been a guest on his island. She characterized the Republican investigation as an attempt to divert public attention from President Donald Trump's alleged connections to the convicted sex offender.

Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump Administration of Withholding Information on Epstein Case17.02.26, 10:12 • 5250 views

Clinton also accused the current administration of deliberately dismantling the State Department's specialized unit that dealt with combating international human trafficking.

Incidents during hearings and further steps of the commission

The testimony process was accompanied by a scandal due to a photo leak from a closed meeting to social media, which caused a temporary halt to the committee's work.

Despite initial refusal, the Clintons agreed to cooperate only under threat of contempt of Congress charges. Committee Chairman James Comer announced that Bill Clinton would be the next to testify, and lawmakers' main focus would be on Epstein's involvement in the family's charitable projects and his contacts with convicted Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Clintons agreed to testify in the Epstein case under threat of contempt of Congress charges03.02.26, 06:11 • 5413 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Real estate
Social network
The Diplomat
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Hillary Clinton
charity
United States Department of State
United States Congress
Reuters
Donald Trump
New York City
United States