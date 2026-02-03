The Clintons agreed to testify in the Epstein case under threat of contempt of Congress charges

Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before a U.S. House committee as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation to avoid an official vote on contempt of Congress charges. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, the Oversight Committee had already recommended holding the ex-spouses accountable for their refusal to comply with subpoenas, but at the last moment, the parties reached a preliminary agreement on the format of the testimonies.

Compromise after a long standoff

Throughout January 2026, the Clintons' lawyers called the lawmakers' demands "legally invalid" and "politically motivated," offering only written declarations instead.

However, after nine Democrats joined Republicans in a committee vote, the former presidential couple's position changed. Bill Clinton is expected to undergo an interview in New York, where he will answer questions about his contacts with Epstein and flights on his private jet in the early 2000s.

Positions of the parties and legal consequences

Republicans, led by James Comer, insist on full transparency, stating that no citizen, not even a former president, can ignore congressional subpoenas.

In turn, the Clintons continue to deny any knowledge of Epstein's or Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal activities. The agreement to testify allows the couple to avoid potential criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice, which could lead to fines or imprisonment if the contempt charge is finally approved.

