Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
The Clintons agreed to testify in the Epstein case under threat of contempt of Congress charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before a US House of Representatives committee in the Jeffrey Epstein case. This will allow them to avoid official charges of contempt of Congress.

The Clintons agreed to testify in the Epstein case under threat of contempt of Congress charges

Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before a U.S. House committee as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation to avoid an official vote on contempt of Congress charges. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, the Oversight Committee had already recommended holding the ex-spouses accountable for their refusal to comply with subpoenas, but at the last moment, the parties reached a preliminary agreement on the format of the testimonies.

Compromise after a long standoff

Throughout January 2026, the Clintons' lawyers called the lawmakers' demands "legally invalid" and "politically motivated," offering only written declarations instead.

Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in Epstein case: couple faces contempt of Congress charges13.01.26, 21:38 • 5299 views

However, after nine Democrats joined Republicans in a committee vote, the former presidential couple's position changed. Bill Clinton is expected to undergo an interview in New York, where he will answer questions about his contacts with Epstein and flights on his private jet in the early 2000s.

Positions of the parties and legal consequences

Republicans, led by James Comer, insist on full transparency, stating that no citizen, not even a former president, can ignore congressional subpoenas.

Trump said he was never on Epstein's island02.02.26, 23:10 • 2718 views

In turn, the Clintons continue to deny any knowledge of Epstein's or Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal activities. The agreement to testify allows the couple to avoid potential criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice, which could lead to fines or imprisonment if the contempt charge is finally approved.

Ghislaine Maxwell agrees to testify before US Congress in Epstein case22.01.26, 16:46 • 4393 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
United States Department of Justice
Hillary Clinton
United States House of Representatives
New York City