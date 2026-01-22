Ghislaine Maxwell agrees to testify before US Congress in Epstein case

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:19 PM • 2118 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 8754 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 19997 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 12194 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 14029 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 16701 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21294 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27802 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41905 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 40186 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 13961 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 19362 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 33545 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 20688 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 18234 views
Publications
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 330 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 19997 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 13500 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 69790 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 61587 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 23582 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 20694 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 21565 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 63424 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 39935 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
FIFA (video game series)

Ghislaine Maxwell agrees to testify before US Congress in Epstein case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to testify under oath before a US congressional committee. Her lawyers stated that she would invoke her right to remain silent without legal immunity.

Ghislaine Maxwell agrees to testify before US Congress in Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to testify under oath before a US Congressional committee. The committee is investigating federal agencies' actions in the Epstein case. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the subpoena, her lawyers stated that Maxwell would refuse to answer questions, exercising her constitutional right to remain silent (Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution), until she is granted legal immunity. The lawyers emphasize that the demand to testify from prison in a politically sensitive environment without immunity creates real risks and undermines the integrity of the process.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein. Her appeal to the US Supreme Court last year was rejected. The only way for early release could be a presidential pardon, which the White House is not yet considering.

Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in Epstein case: couple faces contempt of Congress charges13.01.26, 21:38 • 5120 views

In parallel, a Congressional committee expressed disagreement with former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton for failing to comply with subpoenas as part of the investigation into the Epstein case. Bill Clinton has never been accused of crimes by Epstein's victims and denies any involvement.

The US Department of Justice has faced criticism for incomplete disclosure of Epstein's documents, including numerous redactions allowed only to protect victims and ongoing investigations.

If the committee decides on the Clintons' contempt, it will be referred to the Department of Justice for further action.

US Justice Department opposes appointment of special monitor in Epstein case18.01.26, 04:56 • 6029 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
United States Department of Justice
Hillary Clinton
Supreme Court of the United States
United States Congress
White House
United States