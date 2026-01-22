Ghislaine Maxwell agrees to testify before US Congress in Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to testify under oath before a US Congressional committee. The committee is investigating federal agencies' actions in the Epstein case. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the subpoena, her lawyers stated that Maxwell would refuse to answer questions, exercising her constitutional right to remain silent (Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution), until she is granted legal immunity. The lawyers emphasize that the demand to testify from prison in a politically sensitive environment without immunity creates real risks and undermines the integrity of the process.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein. Her appeal to the US Supreme Court last year was rejected. The only way for early release could be a presidential pardon, which the White House is not yet considering.

Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in Epstein case: couple faces contempt of Congress charges

In parallel, a Congressional committee expressed disagreement with former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton for failing to comply with subpoenas as part of the investigation into the Epstein case. Bill Clinton has never been accused of crimes by Epstein's victims and denies any involvement.

The US Department of Justice has faced criticism for incomplete disclosure of Epstein's documents, including numerous redactions allowed only to protect victims and ongoing investigations.

If the committee decides on the Clintons' contempt, it will be referred to the Department of Justice for further action.

US Justice Department opposes appointment of special monitor in Epstein case