Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in Epstein case: couple faces contempt of Congress charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Bill and Hillary Clinton have refused to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling the investigation politically motivated. They face contempt of Congress charges.

Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in Epstein case: couple faces contempt of Congress charges
Photo: Reuters

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have rejected the House Oversight Committee's demand for testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein case. They justified their decision by the political bias of the investigation conducted by Republican representatives. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In a joint letter to Committee Chairman James Comer, the Clintons stated that they consider the process an attempt to distract attention from the actions of the current Donald Trump administration. The politicians emphasized that they had already provided the limited information they possessed and no longer intend to participate in the hearings.

Every person must decide when they have finally seen enough, or are tired of it, and are ready to fight for this country, its principles, and its people, regardless of the consequences. For us, that time is now.

- the Clintons' statement reads.

Legal Consequences and Threat of Criminal Prosecution

Republican James Comer announced that next week the committee will consider holding Bill Clinton in contempt of court. A similar procedure threatens Hillary Clinton if she does not appear at the hearing on Wednesday. Such a decision could serve as grounds for further criminal prosecution by the US Department of Justice.

Trump mentioned Epstein in Christmas address, lashing out at Democrats and media26.12.25, 09:41 • 3526 views

Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of sex crimes and human trafficking, died in prison in 2019. Despite the official conclusion of suicide, the circumstances of his death and the circle of high-ranking acquaintances remain the subject of ongoing investigations in Congress. 

Epstein case: US Department of Justice found another "million documents" that were not released in time24.12.25, 22:40 • 4496 views

Stepan Haftko

