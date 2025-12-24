$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 14420 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 18477 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 13968 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 20088 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 27098 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 17627 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 19176 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35352 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50933 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 70324 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed
Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - media
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 14418 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 20085 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 27095 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
Epstein case: US Department of Justice found another "million documents" that were not released in time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The US Department of Justice has found about a million new documents in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which were handed over by federal prosecutors in New York. The release of these materials may take several weeks due to the need to protect victims and the significant volume of information.

Epstein case: US Department of Justice found another "million documents" that were not released in time

The US Department of Justice announced the discovery of a huge array of new materials in the case of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Federal prosecutors in New York handed over about a million more documents to the department, which indicates a significant expansion of the investigation and future public disclosures. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the FBI provided these records after the government had already been criticized for missing deadlines for releasing information. According to the transparency law, all documents were supposed to become public last Friday.

"Flew more often than reported": new Epstein files reveal details of Trump's travels in the 90s23.12.25, 19:45 • 5338 views

We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the enormous volume of materials, this process may take several more weeks.

– reported the Department of Justice.

Technical failures and criticism

So far, the DOJ has released only a few thousand pages, most of which contain significant redactions (blacked-out fragments of text). The publication was accompanied by technical glitches on government resources and controversial decisions about what data should remain open.

The new data array may contain information about influential people associated with Epstein, which causes significant public resonance. The department's lawyers are trying to balance the requirements of the transparency law and the need to protect the confidentiality of victims of sexual violence.

US Justice Department releases another batch of "Epstein files" amid growing pressure23.12.25, 14:59 • 2572 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
New York City