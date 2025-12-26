$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 584 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 2456 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 6218 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 10892 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 20939 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 69682 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 68316 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 82855 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 40890 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 29322 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
6.1m/s
83%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 12208 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 12084 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 8472 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 10172 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 4262 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 586 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 2458 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 69683 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 72564 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 53632 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Radosław Sikorski
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Australia
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 908 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 16497 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 20511 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 21520 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 24690 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
Truth Social
9K720 Iskander

Trump mentioned Epstein in Christmas address, lashing out at Democrats and media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

In a Christmas address, Donald Trump accused political opponents of falsely linking him to Epstein. This came after the US Department of Justice announced a delay in the release of documents related to the financier.

Trump mentioned Epstein in Christmas address, lashing out at Democrats and media

US President Donald Trump used a Christmas message published online to reiterate his long-standing claims of a political "witch hunt" related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, attacking Democrats and the media, "even as his Justice Department acknowledged a significant delay in releasing documents related to the late sex offender," Newsweek reports, writes UNN.

Details

In his comments posted on Truth Social on Thursday evening, Trump reportedly accused unnamed political opponents and media organizations of falsely associating him with Epstein, while covering for others who, he claimed, had closer ties to the convicted sex offender.

Trump, in particular, posted: "Merry Christmas to all, including the numerous scoundrels who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him a lot of money, traveled to his island, attended his parties, and considered him the best guy on earth, and then 'threw him like a dog' when it got too hot, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn't know him, said he was a disgusting man, and then, of course, blamed President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who abandoned Epstein, and long before it became fashionable."

He continued: "When their names are revealed as part of the ongoing radical left-wing witch hunt (plus one low-life 'Republican' Messy!), and it turns out they are all Democrats, there will be a lot to explain, as it was when it was revealed that..." "Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, the hoax" was a fabricated story - a complete scam - and had nothing to do with "Trump."

The message came after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday that it might need "several more weeks" despite a deadline set by the US Congress to release documents related to Epstein, citing the sudden discovery of over a million potentially relevant documents.

Epstein case: US Department of Justice found another "million documents" that were not released in time24.12.25, 22:40 • 4094 views

The DOJ's statement, made on the eve of Christmas, came after increased pressure from lawmakers and victim advocates after the department missed a deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed last month, which requires the US government to open its documents on Epstein and his long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The department did not say when it became aware of the newly discovered materials.

"We will release the documents as soon as possible," the agency said. "Due to the enormous volume of material, this process may take several more weeks."

The US Department of Justice has released several batches of documents since Friday, December 19, but many documents were already public or heavily redacted. Recently disclosed materials include grand jury testimony from FBI agents describing interviews with girls and young women who claimed they were paid to perform sexual acts for Epstein.

The Department of Justice did not say when the remaining "Epstein files" would be released, but lawmakers said they would continue to push for compliance with the disclosure law. The US Senate may take legal action or conduct an inspector general's review.

Over 500 pages in released "Epstein files" are completely redacted - CBS News20.12.25, 16:22 • 5736 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
New Year
Russian propaganda
Social network
Jeffrey Epstein
Truth Social
United States Department of Justice
United States Senate
United States Congress
Donald Trump