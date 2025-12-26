Trump mentioned Epstein in Christmas address, lashing out at Democrats and media

US President Donald Trump used a Christmas message published online to reiterate his long-standing claims of a political "witch hunt" related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, attacking Democrats and the media, "even as his Justice Department acknowledged a significant delay in releasing documents related to the late sex offender," Newsweek reports, writes UNN.

In his comments posted on Truth Social on Thursday evening, Trump reportedly accused unnamed political opponents and media organizations of falsely associating him with Epstein, while covering for others who, he claimed, had closer ties to the convicted sex offender.

Trump, in particular, posted: "Merry Christmas to all, including the numerous scoundrels who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him a lot of money, traveled to his island, attended his parties, and considered him the best guy on earth, and then 'threw him like a dog' when it got too hot, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn't know him, said he was a disgusting man, and then, of course, blamed President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who abandoned Epstein, and long before it became fashionable."

He continued: "When their names are revealed as part of the ongoing radical left-wing witch hunt (plus one low-life 'Republican' Messy!), and it turns out they are all Democrats, there will be a lot to explain, as it was when it was revealed that..." "Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, the hoax" was a fabricated story - a complete scam - and had nothing to do with "Trump."

The message came after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday that it might need "several more weeks" despite a deadline set by the US Congress to release documents related to Epstein, citing the sudden discovery of over a million potentially relevant documents.

The DOJ's statement, made on the eve of Christmas, came after increased pressure from lawmakers and victim advocates after the department missed a deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed last month, which requires the US government to open its documents on Epstein and his long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The department did not say when it became aware of the newly discovered materials.

"We will release the documents as soon as possible," the agency said. "Due to the enormous volume of material, this process may take several more weeks."

The US Department of Justice has released several batches of documents since Friday, December 19, but many documents were already public or heavily redacted. Recently disclosed materials include grand jury testimony from FBI agents describing interviews with girls and young women who claimed they were paid to perform sexual acts for Epstein.

The Department of Justice did not say when the remaining "Epstein files" would be released, but lawmakers said they would continue to push for compliance with the disclosure law. The US Senate may take legal action or conduct an inspector general's review.

