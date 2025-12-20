Over 500 pages in released "Epstein files" are completely redacted - CBS News

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
02:15 PM • 636 views
Elections were discussed with the US, they probably know how to help with security, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 9832 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 12569 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 13824 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 15000 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 14672 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 22617 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 37477 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 27084 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32658 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.5m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 12141 views
Access to Trevi Fountain in Italy to become paidDecember 20, 05:32 AM • 4078 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 14970 views
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 7796 views
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002December 20, 07:58 AM • 3740 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 68651 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 46164 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 54383 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 48293 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 73350 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Luís Montenegro
Bill Clinton
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 2708 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 22094 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 69174 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 50398 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 47972 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

Over 500 pages in released "Epstein files" are completely redacted - CBS News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The US Justice Department has released thousands of new documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case, but CBS News found that at least 550 pages are completely redacted. These documents include photos of prominent people, images from his homes, and investigation reports detailing allegations against the late sex offender.

Over 500 pages in released "Epstein files" are completely redacted - CBS News
Guardian Design/Images via US Justice Department

The US Department of Justice released thousands of new documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case on Friday, but at least 550 pages in the documents are completely redacted, CBS News found, writes UNN.

Details

The newly released documents included photographs of several prominent people from Epstein's circle, images from his homes, and investigation records detailing disturbing allegations against the late sex offender. But significant redactions in many records have drawn criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, while the department defends its handling of the documents.

One series of three consecutive documents — 255 pages in total — is completely redacted, with each page covered by a black square. A fourth 119-page document marked "Grand Jury-New York" is also completely redacted. It is unclear from which proceeding this stems, but the document immediately preceding it is a transcript in which a prosecutor in 2020 asks a grand jury to consider evidence for a superseding indictment against Epstein's convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In documents that are mostly, but not entirely, redacted, at least 180 redacted pages appear. In some cases, a title page, a photograph of a folder, or something else not entirely redacted precedes several pages that are completely hidden by a black square.

In other cases, the redactions were "more modest." For example, a 96-page police report on the investigation into Epstein's case in Florida in the mid-2000s contains redacted names of victims and other details, but leaves many other details.

And some of the thousands of photographs included in Friday's release are partially redacted, with the faces of some people hidden by squares. Photographs depicting former US President Bill Clinton, pop star Michael Jackson, and other prominent figures are partially redacted (although Clinton and Jackson themselves are fully visible).

Some of the redactions appear to conceal the names of victims, but it is not clear in every case why the information was redacted. The government is required to provide Congress with a list of redactions within 15 days. The law explicitly prohibits the government from redacting records due to the risk of "embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity." The US Department of Justice stated on X that no politicians' names were redacted from the documents.

US Department of Justice releases new batch of Epstein files20.12.25, 04:14 • 3704 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Bill Clinton
United States Department of Justice
New York City
Florida