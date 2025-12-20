US Department of Justice releases new batch of Epstein files

On December 19, the United States Department of Justice published part of the materials related to the investigation of the case of Jeffrey Epstein, a financier accused of sexual crimes and human trafficking. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP, BBC and The Washington Post.

Details

According to the Department of Justice, the total number of materials could be hundreds of thousands of pages. The first stage of publication has already begun, and subsequent parts are planned to be released within a few weeks. The department emphasized that each document is carefully edited to protect personal data and the privacy of victims.

The documents include testimonies, immunity agreements, internal investigations, and photographs that may shed light on Epstein's contacts with influential people.

Among the published materials are photographs of a painting depicting former US President Bill Clinton in a woman's dress and heels, as well as photos of Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and Epstein himself from his collection. Where, when, and in what context these photos were taken is unknown. Another file contains 50 censored images of nude women.

Part of the documents are dedicated to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking minors for sexual exploitation.

New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US

Recall

On Tuesday, November 18, the US House of Representatives almost unanimously voted to pass a law requiring the publication of all unclassified materials, documents, and correspondence in the case of convicted financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

On November 19, US President Donald Trump signed a law ordering the release of all documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Transparency in the Epstein case: Democrats released 70 more secret photos of the financier