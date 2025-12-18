$42.340.00
Transparency in the Epstein case: Democrats released 70 more secret photos of the financier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4400 views

The US has published 70 new photographs from Jeffrey Epstein's personal archive, including pictures with Bill Gates. This is part of a large array of data, comprising about 95,000 photographs, transferred to the Committee.

Transparency in the Epstein case: Democrats released 70 more secret photos of the financier

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee have released a new batch of materials from the personal archive of the late Jeffrey Epstein. The disclosure came a day before the deadline set by the Department of Justice for the release of documents related to the investigation into the convicted sex offender's activities. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new 70 images show Epstein in the company of prominent public figures, including photos of Bill Gates. The materials also include photos of his personal documents, including his passport. Although the published images do not have precise dates or detailed contextual descriptions, they are part of a large body of data, numbering about 95,000 photographs, transferred to the Oversight Committee.

Oversight Democrats will continue to release photos and documents from Epstein's estate to provide transparency to the American people. These new images raise even more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice possesses.

– said Congressman Robert Garcia.

Campaign for full disclosure of files

This publication is part of a broader strategy by Democrats to make all records in the Epstein case available to the public. The new wave of revelations precedes a meeting of the Oversight Committee, where Republicans and Democrats are to discuss further steps in investigating the financier's ties to the elite.

New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US13.12.25, 11:00 • 74524 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
Bill Gates
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States