US Justice Department opposes appointment of special monitor in Epstein case

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a federal judge in New York to reject a request from lawmakers to appoint a special master to monitor the release of Jeffrey Epstein's documents. This became known on Saturday, January 17, after an official letter was filed with the court. This is reported by UNN.

Congressmen Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie accused the department of deliberately delaying the process. According to the law, the Department of Justice was supposed to publish all materials related to the deceased financier by December 19, 2025. Due to the failure to meet these deadlines, lawmakers are demanding the involvement of an independent observer.

Currently, the Department of Justice is processing a huge amount of data. According to official figures, the department has 5.2 million pages of cases left to review. To speed up the process, 400 lawyers from four different departments have been involved, who are expected to complete the review by the end of January.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy Todd Blanche argue that political interference in the "United States v. Ghislaine Maxwell" case is legally unfounded.

Representatives Khanna and Massie have no right to participate in the case, and their goals do not correspond to the role of a court commissioner. There is no authority that would allow the Court to grant them the relief they are improperly seeking. — states the letter signed by Southern District of New York Prosecutor Jay Clayton.

Epstein's Legacy and Maxwell's Sentence

Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of sex crimes, committed suicide in a 24-hour prison in 2019. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for helping to organize the sexual abuse of underage girls.

The publication of the remaining documents could shed light on Epstein's connections with influential politicians and businessmen, which is why there is such a high public and political resonance around the work of the Department of Justice.

