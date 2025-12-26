$41.930.22
01:36 PM
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

British police demand FBI data on torture at "Prince Andrew's parties"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Law enforcement officials in Surrey County have appealed to the FBI for access to classified data from the declassified "Epstein files." In the documents, a 35-year-old individual claims to have been a victim of childhood abuse, where Ghislaine Maxwell tortured her with electric shocks while Prince Andrew and other men watched.

British police demand FBI data on torture at "Prince Andrew's parties"

Surrey Police in the UK have appealed to the FBI for access to classified data from the declassified "Epstein files." In the documents, a 35-year-old individual claims to have been a victim of violence as a child in a Surrey estate and at Frogmore Cottage. According to the testimony, Ghislaine Maxwell tortured the child with electricity while Prince Andrew and other men watched the process. This is stated in The Times material, writes UNN.

Details

Surrey Police said they had no prior records of these incidents.

We are engaging with relevant agencies to access unredacted information

- the department said, urging witnesses to contact law enforcement.

Defense position and case details

Prince Andrew categorically denies his guilt and connection to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. The US Department of Justice notes that the latest publication of 11,000 documents contains many unverified and sensational claims. In particular, the applicant claims that Andrew allegedly hit him with a car near the party venue, and the victim's own father was involved in supplying children for Epstein.

Despite the fact that the London police previously refused to open a case against the prince, new data indicate FBI requests regarding his contacts with other figures in sex scandals. In particular, Maxwell's correspondence about finding "fun girls" for a trip with Andrew to Peru was found in the files.

Former Prince Andrew was not present at the Christmas church service attended by the British royal family25.12.25, 17:35 • 4966 views

