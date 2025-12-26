Surrey Police in the UK have appealed to the FBI for access to classified data from the declassified "Epstein files." In the documents, a 35-year-old individual claims to have been a victim of violence as a child in a Surrey estate and at Frogmore Cottage. According to the testimony, Ghislaine Maxwell tortured the child with electricity while Prince Andrew and other men watched the process. This is stated in The Times material, writes UNN.

Details

Surrey Police said they had no prior records of these incidents.

We are engaging with relevant agencies to access unredacted information - the department said, urging witnesses to contact law enforcement.

Defense position and case details

Prince Andrew categorically denies his guilt and connection to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. The US Department of Justice notes that the latest publication of 11,000 documents contains many unverified and sensational claims. In particular, the applicant claims that Andrew allegedly hit him with a car near the party venue, and the victim's own father was involved in supplying children for Epstein.

Despite the fact that the London police previously refused to open a case against the prince, new data indicate FBI requests regarding his contacts with other figures in sex scandals. In particular, Maxwell's correspondence about finding "fun girls" for a trip with Andrew to Peru was found in the files.

