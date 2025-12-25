Former Prince Andrew was not present at the Christmas church service attended by the British royal family

$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 19016 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 21719 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 17793 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 16412 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13497 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 50162 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 67253 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32503 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54595 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Popular news
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15947 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 17486 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 16081 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 9160 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 18492 views
UNN Lite
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 610 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 2476 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 9224 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 16153 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 17550 views
Financial Times

Former Prince Andrew was not present at the Christmas church service attended by the British royal family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Prince Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, appeared at the Christmas service in Sandringham without their father. Prince Andrew was absent due to his ties to convicted Jeffrey Epstein and the deprivation of military ranks and royal titles.

Former Prince Andrew was not present at the Christmas church service attended by the British royal family

On Thursday, members of the British royal family attended the traditional Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Among those present were the daughters of the former Prince Andrew – Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, but he himself did not appear at the public event. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The procession was led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. They were followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, along with their three children. Princess Anne with her husband Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara and Mike Tindall also took part in the event. The family traditionally greeted supporters who gathered near the estate in eastern England.

Absence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The King's younger brother was absent from the official part of the celebration. This is due to ongoing pressure over his ties to convicted Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent stripping of his military ranks and royal titles. He is currently officially referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and has effectively been removed from performing public duties as a member of the royal family.

King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor30.10.25, 21:41 • 65499 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
Jeffrey Epstein
William, Prince of Wales
Queen Camilla
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Reuters
Charles III
Great Britain