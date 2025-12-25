Former Prince Andrew was not present at the Christmas church service attended by the British royal family

On Thursday, members of the British royal family attended the traditional Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Among those present were the daughters of the former Prince Andrew – Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, but he himself did not appear at the public event. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The procession was led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. They were followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, along with their three children. Princess Anne with her husband Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara and Mike Tindall also took part in the event. The family traditionally greeted supporters who gathered near the estate in eastern England.

Absence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The King's younger brother was absent from the official part of the celebration. This is due to ongoing pressure over his ties to convicted Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent stripping of his military ranks and royal titles. He is currently officially referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and has effectively been removed from performing public duties as a member of the royal family.

