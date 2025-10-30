King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Buckingham Palace announced the official cancellation of Prince Andrew's titles. He will lose his status as a member of the royal family, leave the Royal Lodge and move to the private Sandringham estate, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease of the Royal Lodge today provided him with legal protection to continue living there. He has now been sent official notice of termination of the lease and will move to alternative private accommodation. These remarks are considered necessary, despite the fact that he continues to deny the accusations against him. - reads His Majesty's official statement from Buckingham Palace.

According to the publication, former Prince Andrew will move to the private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate

This, as stated, will be privately financed by the King.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will retain their titles as they are daughters of the sovereign's son. As the BBC notes, this is in line with King George V's 1917 patent.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the British anti-monarchy group Republic plans to file an additional lawsuit against Prince Andrew over allegations of sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre and abuse of power. Activists claim that the authorities have not responded to the accusations and are ready to seek justice through the courts themselves.