Scandal-ridden Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Prince Andrew is in talks with King Charles about leaving the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for over 20 years. This comes amid public backlash over a free lease agreement and his involvement in the Epstein affair.

In Great Britain, pressure is growing on Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - they are offered to "leave the Royal Estate". The brother of King Charles III, who is mired in scandals and the Epstein case, is at the same time negotiating to settle in the former homes of Princes William and Harry.

UNN reports with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Prince Andrew is in talks with King Charles about "leaving the Royal Estate" amid a backlash from the British public over a free lease agreement, in light of revelations in the Epstein case, in which the former Duke of York was implicated.

Prince Andrew is expected to leave his Windsor residence, where he has lived for over 20 years, soon. At the same time, he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are allegedly "demanding the former homes of Princes William and Harry."

Context

Last week, it became known that Prince Andrew had effectively paid no rent for 22 years as part of a "peppercorn agreement." This sparked a wave of criticism.

According to the Daily Mail, court documents showed that Andrew paid £1 million ($1.3 million) in 2003 for a 75-year lease. He then added £7.5 million ($9.9 million) for renovations completed two years later.

However, the agreement reportedly requires Andrew to pay annual rent only upon request. The agreement also contains a clause that entitles him to approximately £558,000 ($743,000) if he terminates the lease early.

The agreement was thoroughly scrutinized after it became known that key details of the lease were removed from the version of the lease agreement submitted to the Land Registry.

Earlier, Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, added fuel to the scandal. A number of charities severed ties with her after the publication of a 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, in which the ex-Duchess of York called the latter her "best friend."

On October 17, Andrew announced that he was renouncing the use of his royal titles. He is no longer the Duke of York. Interestingly, this is the first time in over 100 years that a senior member of the royal family has stopped using a ducal title.

The last time this happened was when Queen Victoria's grandson, the Duke of Albany, was stripped of his title in 1917 for fighting on the side of the Germans during World War I.

Now the ex-duke is negotiating to leave his 30-room Grade II listed mansion on the Windsor estate. However, Andrew wishes to remain in or around Windsor, if possible, or closer to London, where his daughters live.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are allegedly demanding the former homes of Princes William and Harry in exchange for leaving Royal Lodge, writes the DailyMail.

Recall

In her book "No One's Girl," one of Jeffrey Epstein's most famous accusers, Virginia Giuffre, revealed that Prince Andrew's team tried to hire "internet trolls" to harass her while he was hiding at Balmoral Castle. The memoir details the confidential settlement of the sexual abuse lawsuit and sheds light on the hidden mechanisms of the royal family's influence.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
