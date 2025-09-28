King Charles has advised Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to "remain invisible" at the family's Christmas celebrations following new revelations about their ties to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. UNN reports this with reference to the Daily Mail.

Sources said Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were told that "they are not welcome at the royal family's Christmas celebrations due to a new scandal involving pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein."

Andrew and his ex-wife, who live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor despite their divorce in 1996, have also been told to make themselves "invisible" at future royal gatherings, insiders claim.

Last year, when rumors emerged about the Duke of York's rapprochement with alleged Chinese spy Yang Tenbo, King Charles asked the Duchess of York to persuade Andrew to "behave with dignity" and refrain from attending the royal family's Christmas gathering. As a result, the Yorks celebrated Christmas together at Royal Lodge, but without their daughters - Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

But this year, if the Duke and Duchess were as honorable as last year, it would be for the best, and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make more difficult decisions. - sources reported

This comes after several charities distanced themselves from the Duchess following the exposure of her ties to Epstein.

Earlier, UNN wrote that seven charities severed ties with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, after the publication of her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, in which she called him her "best friend." A spokesperson for the Duchess stated that the letter was written to counter Epstein's threats to sue her.