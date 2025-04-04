Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka has accused Prince Harry of harassment and bullying following her dismissal. The organization was founded to support children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS.
A former employee spoke about Meghan Markle's intentions to become a defender of the poor, like Princess Diana. The Duchess failed to adapt to royal duties and rules.
The official White House account posted an unusual Valentine's Day greeting with a threat to deport illegal immigrants. The post was accompanied by a photo of Trump and the head of the US Border Patrol.
Donald Trump has said that he is not interested in deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite the verification of the legality of his stay. According to the president, “Harry has enough problems with his wife.
A court in Washington is once again reviewing the legality of Prince Harry's stay in the United States because of his admission of drug use in his memoirs. Donald Trump said he would not defend the Duke in the case.
Prince Harry could have received $2. 5 million in compensation from News Group Newspapers for the illegal collection of information. Most of the amount was spent on legal fees, and the actual payment was much less.
News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her own reality show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. In the program, she will share tips on cooking, gardening, and handicrafts with celebrity guests.
The Duchess of Sussex posted a video of herself on the beach in a white suit, where she wrote “2025” on the sand. The disabling of comments under the post drew criticism on social media.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have published a Christmas card and will not appear at the traditional dinner at Buckingham Palace. The family is already in Norfolk with their children.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published a holiday card with photos of their children. Fans were amazed by the long hair of three-year-old Princess Lilibeth, who has not been seen since 2022.
The Duke of Sussex said that he and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the United States because of the safety and future of their children. The family has been living in Montecito, California, since 2020 after leaving the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the creation of 'The Parents Network' programme to support families facing online bullying. The couple plan to highlight the importance of protecting young people online during their visit to Colombia.
King Charles wants to improve relations with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, as it is not enough for him to see them only during video calls, and he wants to make up for lost time.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to visit Nigeria in May to discuss the future of the Invictus Games for wounded veterans.
A prankster redirects a website with a similar name to Meghan Markle's brand to a competing King Charles jam site, potentially undermining Meghan's new business venture.
Prince Harry's memoir "Inner Struggle" and Britney Spears' autobiography "Living in the Light" were nominated for the British Book Award, with Harry's book winning in the categories "Nonfiction: History" and "Nonfiction Audiobook" categories.
Prince Harry tried to ride a skeleton at a speed of almost 100 km/h while visiting the track for the upcoming Invictus Games in Canada.