Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10966 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19121 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58858 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203816 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117316 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382627 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304736 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243749 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254862 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123297 views

02:15 PM • 123297 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203816 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250165 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304736 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11398 views

05:58 PM • 11398 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38897 views

01:48 PM • 38897 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67139 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67139 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53124 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53124 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122223 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122223 views
News by theme

Prince Harry is accused of harassment and bullying

Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka has accused Prince Harry of harassment and bullying following her dismissal. The organization was founded to support children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS.

News of the World • March 30, 01:11 AM • 90616 views

Meghan Markle aspired to become a defender of the poor like Princess Diana - Daily Mail

A former employee spoke about Meghan Markle's intentions to become a defender of the poor, like Princess Diana. The Duchess failed to adapt to royal duties and rules.

News of the World • February 17, 11:37 AM • 132391 views

The White House “congratulated” illegal immigrants on Valentine's Day in an original way

The official White House account posted an unusual Valentine's Day greeting with a threat to deport illegal immigrants. The post was accompanied by a photo of Trump and the head of the US Border Patrol.

News of the World • February 14, 08:10 PM • 56451 views

“He has enough problems with his wife.” Trump says he won't deport Prince Harry

Donald Trump has said that he is not interested in deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite the verification of the legality of his stay. According to the president, “Harry has enough problems with his wife.

News of the World • February 8, 11:18 PM • 38799 views

Prince Harry may be deported from the United States: what is known

A court in Washington is once again reviewing the legality of Prince Harry's stay in the United States because of his admission of drug use in his memoirs. Donald Trump said he would not defend the Duke in the case.

News of the World • February 5, 03:58 PM • 31339 views

Prince Harry could receive $2.5 million in compensation from NGN

Prince Harry could have received $2. 5 million in compensation from News Group Newspapers for the illegal collection of information. Most of the amount was spent on legal fees, and the actual payment was much less.

UNN Lite • February 5, 09:32 AM • 111191 views

Prince Harry to receive compensation from The Sun for illegal surveillance

News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.

News of the World • January 22, 03:23 PM • 114524 views

Meghan Markle launches new show program on Netflix in 2025

The Duchess of Sussex has announced her own reality show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. In the program, she will share tips on cooking, gardening, and handicrafts with celebrity guests.

UNN Lite • January 3, 01:48 PM • 109333 views

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram and immediately caused a stir

The Duchess of Sussex posted a video of herself on the beach in a white suit, where she wrote “2025” on the sand. The disabling of comments under the post drew criticism on social media.

News of the World • January 2, 08:49 AM • 115578 views

Prince William and Kate publish touching Christmas card with children

The Prince and Princess of Wales have published a Christmas card and will not appear at the traditional dinner at Buckingham Palace. The family is already in Norfolk with their children.

News of the World • December 19, 03:02 PM • 116040 views

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published a photo of daughter Lilibeth for the first time in two years: fans are amazed by her long hair

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published a holiday card with photos of their children. Fans were amazed by the long hair of three-year-old Princess Lilibeth, who has not been seen since 2022.

News of the World • December 17, 07:36 AM • 113592 views

Prince Harry and his wife have no plans to leave the United States

The Duke of Sussex said that he and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the United States because of the safety and future of their children. The family has been living in Montecito, California, since 2020 after leaving the royal family.

UNN Lite • December 6, 08:35 AM • 102152 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce social initiative to support victims of online bullying

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the creation of 'The Parents Network' programme to support families facing online bullying. The couple plan to highlight the importance of protecting young people online during their visit to Colombia.

UNN Lite • August 5, 12:12 PM • 119802 views

King Charles "keener than ever" to build a relationship with Harry and Meghan's children - media

King Charles wants to improve relations with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, as it is not enough for him to see them only during video calls, and he wants to make up for lost time.

News of the World • June 10, 10:30 AM • 110531 views

Prince Harry and wife to visit Nigeria in May to discuss Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to visit Nigeria in May to discuss the future of the Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

News of the World • April 29, 01:43 PM • 22167 views

King Charles accidentally finds himself involved in a new war with Meghan Markle - and he's in the lead

A prankster redirects a website with a similar name to Meghan Markle's brand to a competing King Charles jam site, potentially undermining Meghan's new business venture.

Society • April 20, 12:47 AM • 101648 views

Prince Harry and Britney Spears' memoir nominated for the British Book Award

Prince Harry's memoir "Inner Struggle" and Britney Spears' autobiography "Living in the Light" were nominated for the British Book Award, with Harry's book winning in the categories "Nonfiction: History" and "Nonfiction Audiobook" categories.

Culture • March 9, 07:50 PM • 78662 views

Prince Harry tried his hand at skeleton racing, reaching speeds of almost 100 km

Prince Harry tried to ride a skeleton at a speed of almost 100 km/h while visiting the track for the upcoming Invictus Games in Canada.

Sports • February 16, 08:55 AM • 29893 views