Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shared a sweet surprise that happened to her on Easter: she posted a video on Instagram showing a duck with a brood of ducklings walking along a path near her estate in Montecito, California.

This is reported by Page Six, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, the Duchess of Sussex posted a touching video on Instagram showing a mother duck and her ducklings walking along a path near her $14 million mansion in Montecito, California. Markle seemed shocked and delighted by the unexpected guests, as she was seen covering her open mouth with her hand and shaking her hands with excitement.

Wishing you a happy Easter, full of love... and surprises! - she captioned the post.

Thus, the Duchess subtly lifted the veil on her private life in the luxurious 18,000-square-foot mansion that she and Prince Harry purchased in 2020 after leaving the royal family. The couple has two children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Their estate includes nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a tennis court, a rose garden, a swimming pool, a children's cottage, and even a chicken coop.

The couple purchased the luxurious property, located in the Santa Barbara enclave, in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Recently, Meghan has been actively returning to public life — she is developing her brand As Ever, working on the show "With Love, Meghan" for Netflix, and reappearing in the media. Last month, the Duchess allowed a New York Times journalist to peek into her home — but with a strict rule: no photos inside or around the mansion.

In an interview with the New York Times, the Duchess responded to criticism that her lifestyle is unattainable.

Don't they know that my life wasn't always like this? - she said, pointing to the large property.

