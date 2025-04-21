Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

$41.400.01
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 4416 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6450 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 13138 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 14625 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 28989 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 33795 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 48915 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32076 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35876 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54229 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Publications
Exclusives
ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

April 21, 01:20 AM • 31863 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 28410 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

April 21, 02:56 AM • 63363 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 8688 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 10345 views
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 4416 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 13138 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 28989 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 43555 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 45520 views
Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 2282 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 4178 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 3680 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 9270 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 72086 views
Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3470 views

Meghan Markle shared a video of a duck with ducklings walking along a path near her Montecito estate on Easter. The Duchess was shocked and delighted by these unexpected guests.

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shared a sweet surprise that happened to her on Easter: she posted a video on Instagram showing a duck with a brood of ducklings walking along a path near her estate in Montecito, California.

This is reported by Page Six, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, the Duchess of Sussex posted a touching video on Instagram showing a mother duck and her ducklings walking along a path near her $14 million mansion in Montecito, California. Markle seemed shocked and delighted by the unexpected guests, as she was seen covering her open mouth with her hand and shaking her hands with excitement.

Wishing you a happy Easter, full of love... and surprises!

- she captioned the post.

Thus, the Duchess subtly lifted the veil on her private life in the luxurious 18,000-square-foot mansion that she and Prince Harry purchased in 2020 after leaving the royal family. The couple has two children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Their estate includes nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a tennis court, a rose garden, a swimming pool, a children's cottage, and even a chicken coop.

The couple purchased the luxurious property, located in the Santa Barbara enclave, in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry in Lviv received an Easter basket with paska made from flour from demined fields11.04.25, 21:28 • 11106 views

Recently, Meghan has been actively returning to public life — she is developing her brand As Ever, working on the show "With Love, Meghan" for Netflix, and reappearing in the media. Last month, the Duchess allowed a New York Times journalist to peek into her home — but with a strict rule: no photos inside or around the mansion.

In an interview with the New York Times, the Duchess responded to criticism that her lifestyle is unattainable.

Don't they know that my life wasn't always like this?

- she said, pointing to the large property.

Meghan Markle aspired to become a defender of the poor like Princess Diana - Daily Mail17.02.25, 13:37 • 132537 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite
The New York Times
Netflix
