Attempted armed robbery of an entrepreneur's house in Odesa region: a deserter serviceman and his accomplice detained

Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, two individuals were detained who were preparing an armed attack on the private household of a local entrepreneur – the head and founder of several NGOs. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

It is noted that among those detained is a current serviceman who arbitrarily left his military unit and had been evading service for a long time.

According to the investigation, the attackers prepared for the assault in advance: they armed themselves with a sawn-off shotgun, wore balaclavas and military uniforms. They also had duct tape, gloves, and plastic ties with them. Their goal was to seize the entrepreneur's money and property. - the report says.

The attackers climbed over the fence of the private house, entered, but were detained by KORD special forces officers directly at the crime scene. During the detention, the accomplices actively resisted law enforcement officers. The actions of both are qualified under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, investigators, with the participation of prosecutors, are conducting investigative actions aimed at establishing all circumstances and other possible accomplices in the crime.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

