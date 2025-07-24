Attempted Murder: Man Attacks Acquaintance with Knife in Kyiv Region

In Brovary (Kyiv region), a local resident stabbed another man during an argument. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to a statement from the Communication Department of the Kyiv Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that the victim's wife reported the incident to the police. Law enforcement officers established that during the conflict, a 39-year-old assailant suddenly stabbed the man in the neck and then fled. The 47-year-old victim received medical assistance and was hospitalized.

Through search operations, police officers found the suspect near the crime scene. The police detained the assailant and placed him in a temporary detention facility - the report says.

It is indicated that investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of his suspicion of attempted murder (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Recently, in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast, a conflict occurred between two men, during which one stabbed the other in the back. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker faces up to eight years in prison.

