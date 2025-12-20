Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState

Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The occupiers have made progress near Dronivka, Vyshneve, and in Siversk, Donetsk region. This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, December 19, at 23:43, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers have made progress at the front.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Dronivka (Donetsk region), Vyshneve (Dnipropetrovsk region) and in Siversk (Donetsk region)," the post says.

Recall

On December 17, it was reported that the situation near Siversk was tense, the enemy was trying to bypass the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are blocking the advance and destroying assault groups that have penetrated the city.

On December 19, it became known that the enemy was trying to bypass the city of Siversk in the Dronivka area. Ukrainian troops are blocking the advance of the occupiers, who have suffered significant losses.

