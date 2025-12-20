$42.340.00
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
11:26 PM • 6530 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
10:10 PM • 5890 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 15766 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 28120 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 25007 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 44924 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 34107 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 18774 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19235 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The occupiers made gains near Dronivka, Vyshneve, and in Siversk in Donetsk region. DeepState updated the combat map on December 19.

Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState

Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The occupiers have made progress near Dronivka, Vyshneve, and in Siversk, Donetsk region. This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, December 19, at 23:43, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers have made progress at the front.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Dronivka (Donetsk region), Vyshneve (Dnipropetrovsk region) and in Siversk (Donetsk region)," the post says.

Recall

On December 17, it was reported that the situation near Siversk was tense, the enemy was trying to bypass the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are blocking the advance and destroying assault groups that have penetrated the city.

On December 19, it became known that the enemy was trying to bypass the city of Siversk in the Dronivka area. Ukrainian troops are blocking the advance of the occupiers, who have suffered significant losses.

"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk20.12.25, 00:26 • 6532 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Siversk