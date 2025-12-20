United States imposes sanctions on Maduro's relatives and associates

On Friday, December 19, the United States of America imposed sanctions against the family and close associates of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including his wife. This was reported by the US Department of the Treasury, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that restrictions have been imposed on seven individuals associated with Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that these individuals contributed to the existence of what he called "Nicolas Maduro's criminal narco-state."

We will not allow Venezuela to continue filling our country with deadly drugs. Maduro and his criminal associates threaten peace and stability in our hemisphere - he said.

The restrictions include relatives of Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, the nephew of Maduro's wife, who is considered by Washington to be involved in a corruption scheme in Venezuela's state oil company.

The sanctions also apply to his mother - Maduro's wife's sister, as well as his father, sister, wife, and daughter.

Recall

It was previously reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is expanding its powers regarding Venezuela, classifying Nicolas Maduro and his allies as members of a foreign terrorist organization.

On November 21, Donald Trump, in a phone call, gave Nicolas Maduro until November 28 to safely leave Venezuela. The next day, Trump announced the closure of airspace over the country.

On December 16, US President Donald Trump ordered a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuelan territorial waters. He accused Venezuela of stealing American assets and declared its government a "foreign terrorist organization."

The US President announced his intention to regain control over oil rights in Venezuela, which, he said, had been lost. He noted that Venezuela had illegally seized land and oil rights from American companies.

Trump showed "his true motives": Maduro accuses US of trying to seize Venezuela's oil assets