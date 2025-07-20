$41.870.00
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

In Kyiv, a 27-year-old man, a former serviceman, inflicted a stab wound on a 28-year-old shopping mall visitor. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition, and the attacker was detained.

The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman

In Kyiv, a 27-year-old man stabbed a 28-year-old visitor to a shopping and entertainment center during a conflict, after which the victim was hospitalized in serious condition. The attacker turned out to be a former serviceman, UNN reports with reference to its own sources.

Details

The man who attacked a visitor to the shopping mall in the Holosiivskyi district and stabbed him is a former serviceman. Law enforcement officers detained the 27-year-old man. The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized in serious condition. The case was qualified as attempted premeditated murder.

A report about the wounding of a local resident in the premises of the shopping mall was received by the police today around 12:00. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a conflict arose between three men, during which one of the participants stabbed another in the leg. The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized by medics in serious condition.

- it is stated in the post.

Law enforcement officers reported that the attacker was detained, and a criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - attempted premeditated murder - regarding the attack.

Addition

In the village of Mykhailivka-Rubizhivka, Kyiv region, while responding to a domestic violence call, a 41-year-old man threw a combat grenade at law enforcement officers. As a result of the explosion, five police officers were injured, and the assailant himself died.

In Kramatorsk, a 63-year-old man who stabbed a 15-year-old boy was detained. The injured teenager is in the hospital with a penetrating abdominal wound.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
