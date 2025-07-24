Number of injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy has increased to 12 24 July 2025

The number of victims as a result of the Russian missile attack on Cherkasy has increased to 12, reported on Thursday the head of the Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets in Telegram, writes UNN.

Cherkasy is recovering after the largest attack. Immediately four Russian cruise missiles were aimed at our regional center. At dawn. At ordinary residential areas. The number of injured has increased. A total of 12 people have already sought medical attention. With bruises, lacerations, fractures. Fortunately, there are no serious ones. - wrote Taburets.

