11 injured due to Russian attack on Odesa and Cherkasy, UNESCO-protected monuments damaged

As a result of the enemy's massive drone attack on Odesa and missile shelling of Cherkasy, 11 people were injured. In Odesa, UNESCO-protected architectural monuments were hit, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, showing new photos of the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of July 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with attack drones. It was previously established that the enemy used more than 30 UAVs.

"As a result of the attack, four local residents were injured. Information about other possible victims is being clarified," the prosecutor's office said.

The Russian attack, as stated, caused significant damage to the city's civilian infrastructure. In particular, a nine-story residential building was damaged - apartments from the 5th to the 8th floors were destroyed. Office premises, a gas station, a two-story building, and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market were damaged.

The fire at Odesa's "Pryvoz" after Russia's night attack has been extinguished: new footage of the aftermath

In addition, damage to historical buildings in the city center was recorded, including architectural monuments protected by UNESCO - reported the prosecutor's office.

"Odesa's calling card, Primorsky Boulevard, a favorite place for walks for both Odesa residents and tourists, is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. An enemy drone hit right in the middle of the boulevard. Windows in historical monuments were broken, facades were damaged, lanterns and benches were broken," noted Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

At the legendary Odesa market "Pryvoz", according to Kiper, "the Russians burned down two trade pavilions with their drone."

He also indicated that in addition to people, a cat was injured.

During the Russian attack on Odesa, seaports were hit - Kuleba

Also, on the night of July 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, as reported, launched a missile attack on Cherkasy.

"Seven people were injured, including a 9-year-old child," the prosecutor's office said.

According to data from Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, all the injured are "not serious."

In Cherkasy, as indicated by the prosecutor's office, residential infrastructure was damaged. According to preliminary data, 15 private and multi-story buildings, garage premises, and 13 cars.

"In the city, we have several locations where debris fell. All fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers. However, there is significant damage to residential infrastructure: at least a dozen and a half apartment buildings. Windows are broken there, roofs are damaged. Educational institutions and healthcare facilities, a forestry, a city cemetery, garages, cars - the Russians have caused enough trouble in the regional center," Taburets clarified.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - Zelenskyy