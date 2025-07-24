$41.770.00
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

11 injured due to Russian attack on Odesa and Cherkasy, UNESCO-protected monuments damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

As a result of night drone and missile attacks on Odesa and Cherkasy, 11 people were injured, including a child. In Odesa, residential buildings, the Pryvoz market, and UNESCO-protected architectural sites were damaged, while in Cherkasy, residential infrastructure and cars were affected.

11 injured due to Russian attack on Odesa and Cherkasy, UNESCO-protected monuments damaged

As a result of the enemy's massive drone attack on Odesa and missile shelling of Cherkasy, 11 people were injured. In Odesa, UNESCO-protected architectural monuments were hit, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, showing new photos of the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of July 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with attack drones. It was previously established that the enemy used more than 30 UAVs.

"As a result of the attack, four local residents were injured. Information about other possible victims is being clarified," the prosecutor's office said.

The Russian attack, as stated, caused significant damage to the city's civilian infrastructure. In particular, a nine-story residential building was damaged - apartments from the 5th to the 8th floors were destroyed. Office premises, a gas station, a two-story building, and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market were damaged.

The fire at Odesa's "Pryvoz" after Russia's night attack has been extinguished: new footage of the aftermath24.07.25, 08:59 • 3770 views

In addition, damage to historical buildings in the city center was recorded, including architectural monuments protected by UNESCO

- reported the prosecutor's office.

"Odesa's calling card, Primorsky Boulevard, a favorite place for walks for both Odesa residents and tourists, is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. An enemy drone hit right in the middle of the boulevard. Windows in historical monuments were broken, facades were damaged, lanterns and benches were broken," noted Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

At the legendary Odesa market "Pryvoz", according to Kiper, "the Russians burned down two trade pavilions with their drone."

He also indicated that in addition to people, a cat was injured.

During the Russian attack on Odesa, seaports were hit - Kuleba24.07.25, 10:21 • 2762 views

Also, on the night of July 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, as reported, launched a missile attack on Cherkasy.

"Seven people were injured, including a 9-year-old child," the prosecutor's office said.

According to data from Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, all the injured are "not serious."

In Cherkasy, as indicated by the prosecutor's office, residential infrastructure was damaged. According to preliminary data, 15 private and multi-story buildings, garage premises, and 13 cars.

"In the city, we have several locations where debris fell. All fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers. However, there is significant damage to residential infrastructure: at least a dozen and a half apartment buildings. Windows are broken there, roofs are damaged. Educational institutions and healthcare facilities, a forestry, a city cemetery, garages, cars - the Russians have caused enough trouble in the regional center," Taburets clarified.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - Zelenskyy24.07.25, 10:40 • 2936 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCulture
Oleh Kiper
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
UNESCO
Cherkasy
Odesa
